The past and present can help predict the future, but they can obscure it, too.
People see the trees rather than the forest and, still less easily, the forest 10, 15 or 20 years from now.
Jason Olsen, Norman’s parks and recreation director, is in the middle of the trees, but has an eye on the future.
The near future, at least.
Dan Schemm, executive director of Visit Norman, is committed to taking what Olsen’s implementing and getting ahead of it, seeing, imagining and cultivating that distant forest.
What the city’s bound to get when it all comes together, should it come together — and they’re quite confident it will — are more services and recreational options for its residents, one, and the economic development associated with Norman becoming a destination point for regional and even national sports tourism, two; beginning with youth sports and, should Schemm’s vision play itself out, not limited to them.
It could happen quickly.
Should it, the list of things Schemm mentioned as possibilities off the top of his head in his office recently — “Iron Man events at Lake Thunderbird. Fishing tournaments at Lake Thunderbird … Intercollegiate, national soccer tournaments … Half marathons, drag boat races, pickle ball tournaments and disc golf tournaments” — might have to be added to with some frequency.
To do all that, you probably need something to convince events like that to come to Norman, an entity working hand-in-hand with the city to bring them here, something equipped to imagine, create and conduct its own events.
It could be called the Norman Sports Commission. Spoiler: That’s happening, too.
“There will be a board of directors that governs the sports commission made up of hoteliers and sports folks,” Schemm said.
• • •
This is a story, ultimately, about quality of life, one thing leading to another, from today into that future that isn’t just being imagined, but ushered into being.
Right now, the timetable on several Norman Forward projects is looking much more certain.
Groundbreaking on the Young Family Activity Center just happened, and its doors should open in the spring or summer of 2023.
Ditto for the revitalization of the baseball and softball facilities at Reaves Park. Ditto for a bunch of new soccer fields with plenty of trappings at Griffin Park.
There are other Norman Forward projects that have been completed, like the Westwood Aquatic Center and the Blake Baldwin Skatepark at Andrews Park, destinations Olsen calls “home runs” that have proven wildly more popular than originally conceived.
There are others still to be completed, like the Senior Wellness Center.
Yet, those three — the Young Family Activity Center with its basketball, volleyball, swimming and sports medicine components; bigger, better and modern soccer facilities at Griffin; the revamped, updated and increased T-ball, softball and baseball facilities at Reaves — are forecast not just to make the city competitive when trying to draw the youth sporting events Norman families previously had to travel to, but a leader in those pursuits.
Rayford Young, the father of Norman North and Oklahoma basketball product Trae Young, who just led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals, came to the city, hoping to partner with it to create a world class facility.
“We thought he was nuts when he first came here and started talking about this,” Olsen said. “He said he wants this to be exactly like the Mamba center north of Los Angeles.”
The Mamba Sports Academy — the name has since been changed to The Sports Academy — is a 100,000-square-foot facility in Thousand Oaks, California, that Los Angeles Laker great Kobe Bryant partnered with prior to his death.
“We’ll do our best,” Olsen said the Young family was told, “and then, all of a sudden, we made all these connections through the Young family and we were able to expand and make sure we had eight basketball [courts]. Norman Regional is now interested. We’re going to have that swimming component, which is far beyond what the Mamba has.”
Everything appears to be coming together, right now, bigger and better than previously planned.
The new facilities will be there for Norman residents, young and old, to use recreationally, to develop their skills and to chase their dreams, to make the city a regional and possibly national hub for youth sports.
When that happens, everybody will tell you, visiting families don’t spend all their time between their hotel and the ballfields and courts — they go out to dine, shop and spend.
• • •
“So back in 2015, when Norman Forward passed, we started the process to explore creating a sports commission,” Schemm said.
Following construction delays and a pandemic, that process is now moving.
There’s a thing called a “tourism marketing district” that would have to be OK’d by the city and can only happen if hotels in Norman agree to “assess a fee on themselves,” which upon collection would fund the commission, Schemm said, but, guess what?
They are.
“The reception from the hotels has been great,” Schemm said. “Once we collect all the signatures, and we’re hoping to get 100%, we then take the petition to the [city] council, which then has to go through the process of approving the district creation.
“Once that happens, you’re in business, we’re in business, they’ll start collecting it. There will be a board of directors that governs the sports commission, made up of hoteliers and sports folks.”
The commission would be “its own separate entity,” Schemm said, “under the Visit Norman umbrella.”
He’s confident the marketing district arrangement will be taken to the city by the end of the year, perhaps months sooner.
After that, buckle up.
On the youth sports front, the facilities aren’t limited to summer or off-school use.
The diamonds at Reaves could be incorporated into huge high school or middle school events. The soccer fields could be incorporated into one of those huge events the Norman North boys have historically traveled to — now, it’s one they could host.
“We want to continue to grow and and get better at what we do, and that involves a lot of things,” said TD O’Hara, Norman Public Schools’ athletics director.
If he stays at his post even a couple more years, the young athletes he serves throughout the school system should have options previously unconsidered.
Ah, the future.
And it’s not like the quality-of-life enhancements coming to Norman are limited to athletics, youth and beyond.
Norman Forward was passed in 2015 looking all the way to 2030.
How about Norman Forward II, Norman Forward III and beyond? It’s not like Oklahoma City stopped with the original MAPS.
Over at parks and rec, Olsen wants to maintain the momentum, continue the push.
“Norman Forward II, yes,” he said. “We want to keep making progress and improving quality of life.”
In 10, 15 or 20 years, who knows where our city might be?
It’s a good question.
They’re working on it.