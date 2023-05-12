When Oklahoma City-based soul chanteuse Nia Moné was a child it wasn’t uncommon for her folks to gently scold her on school nights. It wasn’t for neglecting homework. Little Nia would sneak her dad’s Walkman into bed listening to Diana Ross and the Supremes until well into the wee hours.
“I’d be singing throughout the night,” Moné said. “They’d finally come in and say, ‘Hey you need to go to sleep, it’s 3 in the morning and you have school tomorrow’. I really love that Motown era of music.”
Moné’s love for the polished Motown sound and a variety of other genres of music have contributed to the successful and dynamic vocalist she is today. That talent will be showcased at the Summer Breeze concert series’ opening show Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Avenue. If inclement weather occurs the concert will be rescheduled for May 21, same time and place. The performance has no admission charge and is open to all. Moné will be fronting a band along with others on stage.
“I’m excited because I’m going to bring back my dancers that I had at Norman Music Festival,” she said. “It will be a really good, visually interesting show. NMF will be a good precursor for what the Summer Breeze show will be like.”
Moné has become a favorite with Norman audiences. She’s performed at the Legacy Park concert series along with outdoor main stage appearances at the last two Norman Music Festivals.
“I’ve had a great experience at NMF,” Moné said. “In 2022 I had a really awesome string quartet with me from OKC who love to perform contemporary music. I’ve been lucky enough to have the same stage manager Dan again this year. It’s really easy at NMF because usually I’m stressed out and they take care of everything I need. The crowd is always really receptive and engaged every time I’ve been at NMF. Even in the cold rain this year I feel like the crowd was so happy to be there and enjoying the vibes. I’ve enjoyed seeing so many genres of music coming together at NMF. I always have a good time on stage there. I don’t get to come to Norman all that often but when I do it’s always a good experience.”
Complimenting Moné’s lush vocal stylings is her commanding stage presence. She has a flair for both dramatic and occasionally comic moments in her repertoire of original songs. Moné anticipates releasing ten new singles this year. She’s been on a composing spree.
“Lately I’ve been taking an honest approach to songwriting,” she said. “Usually they’re about anything I’ve been experiencing in life at that moment, whether it’s working hard, relationships or love. That’s the topics of my music most of the time. When I was younger it was the heartbreak stuff, now I make it brighter and happier music. Life and love. I’ve been taking a more upbeat, up tempo approach to music. I like that I’m doing different things that shows my versatility and having fun while I’m doing it.”
Shaking a tail feather on stage has been another recent feature of Moné’s shows. She’s a fan of the dance and style movie “Hairspray” and loves getting her groove on.
“There’s a lot of new dances that are going to debut,” she said. “I love that I can dance with my crowd now. It used to be yes, I love serenading people and I’m sure they love being serenaded but you get a little stiff sometimes when it’s just slow, jazzy, low-fi R&B music. So I’m glad I can ramp it up a little bit and have a little more fun.”
Performing for a variety of audiences in the metro has given Moné a keen sense for calibrating her vibe.
“Sometimes you don’t know how a crowd is going to react so you do your best to prepare,” she said. “Just have a good time. Usually if you’re on stage having a good time, people will see that energy and reflect it back to you and they’re going to have a good time as well.”
Part of Moné’s success has been her knack for teaming-up creatively with other musicians on the scene or who are touring here.
“I’ve always been pretty open to collaborating with other artists, especially when I enjoy what they do and I’m a fan of theirs,” she said. “There’s a lot of people I still want to collaborate with. That’s how I got my start before I even released my own music, people were into me for my features. It gives me an opportunity to practice my pen-game, writing songs and is almost a way to exercise that part of your brain, can you talk about other topics besides love. They’re talking about reaching goals, making money or whatever the heck it is. It’s good practice for me to see if I can write about those things, too.”
Moné has been invited to perform at the 2023 “Juneteenth on the East.” It’s a celebration of Black freedom, cultural exchange and uplifting the community on June 17 in OKC at NE 23rd St. between Kelham and Hood.
“Jabee (Williams) just asked me to perform that day,” Moné said. “I’m excited to be there and love doing Juneteenth shows because it’s a celebration of Blackness. We all come together, have a good time and it’s a large cookout.”
