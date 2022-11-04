University Theatre at the University of Oklahoma will present "Radium Girls" through Nov. 13, directed by Seth Gordon, in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. in Norman.
"Radium Girls," written by D. W. Gregory, will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 3 p.m. today and Nov. 12-13. The production is suitable for all audiences.
At-home viewing will be available with video-on-demand.
To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3DJE3hM.
Based on a true story, "Radium Girls" is about corporate greed, personal integrity and one woman’s fight for her day in court.
In 1926, radium was considered a miracle cure and luminous watches the latest rage. Then, the women who made them started getting sick.
Gregory’s plays frequently explore political issues through a personal lens.
The play has received more than 500 productions since it was published by Dramatic Publishing.
Gregory’s plays have been produced throughout the United States and abroad.
“I’m very proud of the fact that the Helmerich School of Drama will be presenting 'Radium Girls,'” Gordon said. “I’ve been fond of this play since I saw its premiere production in New Jersey, not far from where the events of the play took place, in 2000.
"It’s a powerful and moving statement about the extraordinary ability people have to act with dignity and grace, even under the most trying of circumstances. Our students are having a rich experience digging their teeth into this play, and I can’t wait to share it with my community.”
The cast for the production includes Helmerich School of Drama students Elyssa Armenta, Sami Goldman, Xavier Gutierrez, Cameron Hamlin, Victoria Kmiec, Granger Lusk, James McCabe, McCall McCarty, Devin Ricklef, Mackenna Shults, Lanee Starr, Ethan Walker and Evan Wolfe.
Design staff consists of Abby Knauber, scenic designer; Jylian Humber, costume designer; Kait Stapp, lighting designer; and Richard L. Sprecker, sound designer.
Production staff includes Kristen Dickey and Hannah Hester, dramaturgs; Ris Carroll, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Jon Young, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $30 (adult), $25 (senior adult, OU employee and military), and $12 (student, plus processing fee).
Tickets at the door are $40 for adult and $15 for student with student ID.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or by visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
