Gardeners like to experiment with new and unusual plants and vegetables, just to keep things interesting in their gardens. And one of the most exciting things about experimenting is sharing with fellow gardeners, especially if the experiment turns out to be a success. This week I want to share with you a story about a potato experiment that we conducted a few years ago.
Theresa January, one of the master gardeners in our area, decided to try her hand at raising potatoes one spring. Of course, potatoes like cool weather and they mature in early summer, so this is the prime time for harvesting this year’s spring crop. Not satisfied with plain old potatoes, she decided to plant red, white and blue potatoes for the new crop.
We are all familiar with white potatoes, of course; most of us cook them often for breakfast or dinner, and you just can’t beat a fully loaded baked white potato for a satisfying lunch. We are all probably familiar with red potatoes as well; they are great in soups, and with roast beef, or in stew. Both white and red potatoes are easily found in our local grocery stores in the produce section. But have you ever seen a blue potato?
Blue potatoes come in different shapes, textures, and sizes; some are small or fingerling varieties, others can be harvested either while small as new potatoes or allowed to grow into large baking sizes. With a lot of variation, blue potatoes often taste like other potatoes — their color does not impart a special flavor. They are cooked the same ways, though some lose a bit of their pigment when boiled, and are better fried, baked, or broiled.
The photos accompanying this article clearly show Theresa’s red, white and blue potatoes, right after harvest. We cut the blue one in half to see if the blue color went all the way through the flesh of the potato, and as you can see, it certainly does.
I took the blue one home to slice it and fry it, in anticipation that it would turn white when it was cooked. To my surprise, it remained blue when it was entirely cooked, and it tasted delicious...just like a white potato.
So how do you grow potatoes in Oklahoma? In fact, it is really fairly simple, and even a couch potato can grow a good potato crop without too much effort.
By using straw and preparing your soil up front, you can produce a plentiful crop in a limited space; in fact, there are very few crops which yield more than the potato.
First, you need to obtain seed potatoes, which are readily available at most nurseries. Yukon Gold is a great variety which produces a nice white potato that is tasty.
However, blue ones may be harder to find, so mail order from a reputable seed company is the best way to obtain starter seed potatoes for more unusual varieties. Do not be tempted to plant potatoes from the supermarket; they may be treated with substances that prevent sprouts from developing.
Loose, well-drained soil with a generous amount of organic material is ideal for potatoes, and adding compost will help to keep your soil from compacting. Decide how long you want your row and then dig a trench 4 inches deep and 12 inches wide. Push your seed potatoes one-half inch into the loose soil in the bottom of the trench and space them 12 inches apart. Then fill your trench with 6 inches of clean, weed-free straw – not dirt! As the plants emerge, add another 4-6 inches of straw and water as needed to keep the straw moist but not soggy. In fact, some gardeners plant their potatoes in bales of straw and use no soil at all! In 3 -4 months, you can begin harvesting clean, soil-free potatoes; just pull back the straw, take what you need and then replace the straw.
Potatoes are a great fall crop for Oklahoma as well, so you may want to consider planting potatoes in August as part of your fall gardening. Next spring, try your hand at red, white and blue potatoes, and they will be ready just in time for July 4.
