The University of Oklahoma rang in the holiday season by inviting students, faculty, staff, and the greater Norman community to David A. Burr Park on Thursday night.
Holiday Lights is an annual OU tradition that celebrates all beliefs and practices. The ceremony included the lighting of the holiday tree, menorah, and crescent moon, to symbolize Christian, Jewish, and Muslim traditions.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. spoke to those in attendance about coming together in unity.
“As we listen to our speakers talk about Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, what’s remarkable is to listen to the unique things that make us special and connect us,” Harroz said. “At the end of the day, we can make our diversity divide us, or make us feel connected. It’s a conscious choice each of us makes.”
Zack Lissau, outgoing Student Government Association president, said that it was important to recognize all religious traditions on campus.
“This is a great time for the community to come together and bring in the holidays," he said. "We have a Christmas tree, a menorah, and a crescent moon for all religious communities for the holiday season. That’s so important for us –- to come together and celebrate with one another."
OU is home to 28,000 individuals from all walks of life, and for Lissau, events like this help to foster unity among different peoples.
“It is important to cultivate a community that is specific to the needs of its individuals," he said. "It is important in the holiday season to honor all faiths who take the chance to celebrate this time of year,” he said.
Locals had the opportunity to drink hot chocolate and cider, eat cookies and s’mores, and meet Santa Claus.
Student organizations involved included the Student Government Association, Muslim Student Association, and Hillel.
