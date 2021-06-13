“Pride goeth before a fall.” In the case of the great warship Vasa, it went before a sinking.
The ship and her story are the subject of one of Stockholms finest museums.
Construction on the Vasa began in 1626. She was to be the pride of the Swedish Navy. The goal of the king, Gustav II Adolf, was to establish Sweden’s dominance in the Baltic region.
The king and his admirals had different opinions as to tactics of war. Naval experts depended on closing in on enemy ships, boarding them and conquering them in hand-to-hand combat. King Gustav advocated artillery warfare.
And so, the Vasa was to be outfitted with 48 bronze cannons firing 24-pound cannon balls. This was supplemented by 16 lighter cannons on the upper deck. Gustav’s ship was the most heavily armed ship in the area.
More than just utilitarian, the ship itself made a statement of power and importance.
It was lavishly decorated with intricate carving — 500 statues — and painted with many bright colors.
A 10-foot leaping lion served as the ship’s figurehead, the lion representing courage and power as a traditional symbol of Swedish kings from the Middle Ages on.
Rigged with 10 sails on four masts, she would have been quite a sight under full sail — although using all sails at once would have been unusual in the Baltic. The anchors weighed up to three tons each.
Ships in that time were not built from drawings or plans. Construction was overseen by Dutch shipbuilders, plus artisans from other countries.
The efficacy of the design was based on the performance of similar ships. The king’s insistence on adding an upper layer of cannons on the Vasa made the ship considerably taller than average. Add the rigging and sails and it was decidedly top-heavy.
An early test of its seaworthiness in the summer of 1628 involved having 30 seamen run back and forth across the upper deck while the ship was moored. The Vasa rolled so violently that the test was called off. Although the admiral, who watched the demonstration and halted it, observed the disturbing action of the ship, he did nothing to halt its planned use.
On August 10 of that year, the ship was prepared for a short trip to pick up more crew members. On board was a small crew, some members with their families.
The ship was moored in waters below the royal palace and was towed toward more open waters.
Only four of its 10 sails were raised, rippling slightly in a pleasant breeze. Suddenly a gust of wind filled the sails and the ship rolled sharply, finally righting itself.
The gun ports were open and Vice Admiral Erik Jonsson quickly checked to make sure the cannons were secure. Less than a mile from where she set sail, a stronger gust caused the ship to roll again, this time so extremely that water rushed in the open gun ports and the sea swamped the ship. She capsized about 100 yards from shore.
The water was shallow enough that the tops of the masts were above the water line, giving some of the people aboard something to hang onto until help arrived. Others swam to shore. Of the 150 people on the ship, most were saved. Thirty were drowned.
Her location was eventually lost, and the Vasa was doomed to lie on the seabed for over 300 years. Her resurrection began with her discovery in 1956. Five years later, she broke the surface of her watery grave.
The Vasa Museum is a wealth of information about the ship, ship construction, recovered artifacts, information about life aboard the Vasa and the recovery and restoration.
Architects Goran Mansson and Marinne Dahlback won a competition for design of the structure. The height of the building is the equivalent of a 36-story building.
On part of the roof, three tall, steel masts represent the height of the Vasa’s masts above the water line.
Built over an old dry dock, the building was built with an open end so the salvaged Vasa could be towed in. The water was then released and the building completed. The Vasa had arrived at her new home.
Among artifacts recovered from the ship were pottery, utensils, wooden shoe lasts, waxed thread, thimbles, leather, boards for board games, fishing reels, nets and so much more. Clothing found included un-dyed wool, woolen caps and leather mittens.
Remains of a dozen and a half victims, including two women, gave clues to life in the 17th century. One skeleton wore the remains of a long jacket made from expensive, imported black cloth. One of the women wore a fine jacket and embroidered shoes. One of her front teeth was notched. She probably had done a lot of sewing and had bitten off threads with her teeth.
One of my favorite exhibits was a 1:10 scale model of the Vasa under full sail. The original ship was 226 feet long, including the bowsprit — the long pole that stretches beyond the prow and beakhead (with figurehead) to which two of the sails are attached.
We went to the museum late in the afternoon and had to rush through the many interesting exhibits. I actually got locked in the gift shop waiting in line to buy a book about the Vasa. My family was on the other side of the lowered grate. It was raised enough for me to duck under.
I’d recommend going when the museum opens and planning to spend several hours watching an introductory film and taking one of the guided tours. During COVID, these are self-guided with the use of audio-guides.
The museum’s website, vasa.museet.se/en, is one of the most complete, information-rich sites you’ll find.
Stockholm is one of the most interesting and beautiful cities we visited on a European trip in 2019. We had selected it because my daughter (okay, me, too) was a big ABBA fan.
Their museum was lots of fun. The Vasa wasn’t on our radar, but Rick Steves gave it a great rating.
His guidebooks have never let me down, and they certainly didn’t where the Vasa was concerned.
