Rev. Don Heath will speak Sunday on “Why is Oklahoma So Dead Set on the Death Penalty?” at First Congregational Church of Norman-UCC, 601 24th Ave. SW in Norman.
His talk will take place following 5 p.m. pot luck during “Conversation Sunday.”
Heath is in his sixth year as chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.
He was clergy for Donald Grant and James Coddington and was in the chamber with each them when they were executed earlier this year.
Heath has been a minister at Edmond Trinity Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for 15 years, where his wife, Mary Heath, also serves as minister.
He is bi-vocational; he has been an attorney practicing in Oklahoma City for 40 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.