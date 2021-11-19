Dr. Robin R. Meyers will provide the weekly sermon at First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC beginning Sunday through the end of January.
Dr. Meyers is retired senior minister of the Mayflower Congregational UCC Church in Oklahoma City, Distinguished Professor of Social Justice Emeritus at Oklahoma City University, professor of public speaking at OCU and visiting professor of homiletics at Phillips Theological Seminary.
He is the author of several best-selling books, including “Saving Jesus from the Church,” “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance,” “Saving God from Religion” and “The Underground Church.”
Services begin at 4 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW in Norman.
The church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, with six core values: live and work for social justice, live and work for human dignity, practice radical inclusion, be a follower of Jesus, be a faithful community and promote non-dogmatic Christianity.
For more information, visit normanucc.org or the church’s Facebook page, @normanucc.
