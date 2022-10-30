It’s almost time for the 20th rendition of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Sooner Theatre, and the cast and crew invite Norman residents once again to do the time warp.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows a couple who, following car trouble during a storm, stumble upon a strange mansion filled with eccentric and creepy characters.
With a score that includes multiple enthusiastic musical numbers that have made it a cult classic, it has become a Halloween tradition for many.
Every Halloween since 2001 at the Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St., “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is shown with a live cast for a sell-out crowd, excluding 2020 due to COVID-19.
The show starts at 10 p.m. Monday, and tickets can be purchased for $10 at soonertheatre.org.
The movie plays in the background as the roles are performed on stage by audience members, a unique element to the annual production.
The show’s producer, Tom Farris, rents out the theater every year to put on the event, which started as an attempt to give adults the opportunity to dress up for a celebration that traditionally encourages children to wear a costume.
“Don’t dream it, be it” is the theme of the production, and Farris encourages Normanites to come downtown and do just that.
Attendees can participate in a costume contest and dress up as their favorite character from the 1975 film. Winners are chosen before the production starts and get to play that role.
“You can’t really find that anywhere else,” Farris said. “That’s a thing that is unique to us, so it just became a tradition, and it’s something that people really love. It gets pretty competitive, because people know that and come out really wanting to win the role.”
As a local tradition, Farris said he’s had several audience members play the same character for years in a row.
“One girl brought her mom when she was about 16, and she played Columbia, the tap dancing girl, and she won that role about three years in a row,” Farris said. “She’s now a lawyer and has kids and is talking about bringing grandkids, so it’s interesting to see that kind of generational connection through something silly like ‘Rocky Horror.’”
For those who haven’t seen the film, Farris said it’s hard to come up with a concise synopsis because it’s “pure chaos,” with shoutbacks and audience participation prompts.
He advises watching the movie first to gain a level of familiarity with it.
“I always tell people they have to experience [it] once in life with the production of a live cast, because it’s like nothing else,” Farris said.
Attendees can purchase a prop bag to participate in the live show, which includes little rolls of toilet paper, a piece of toast, rubber glove, glue stick, playing card and confetti popper.
“It just gives you that extra little bit of interaction,” Farris said.
Farris said the venue lends itself to the ambiance because it looks like a castle, which is where the story takes place.
Farris said for attendees, it’s a chance to have fun singing and acting as a nightcap on Halloween with some “wacky horror.”
“We’re just excited to be doing it once again,” Farris said.
