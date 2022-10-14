Riding bikes and reading don’t usually go together, but Saturday at Lake Thunderbird, the two will go hand-in-hand as biker riders and music lovers come together to raise money in support of Norman students at the Rotary Road Rally and Festival.
The fifth outing of the annual bicycling benefit that supports reading education in several of Norman school district’s at-risk elementary schools will be Oct. 22 at Little River Marina, 13801 Marina Road, with distances of 50 miles and 40 miles, following courses that tour rural east Norman and Lake Stanley Draper.
Norman Rotary member Chip Minty said the fundraiser is an important part of what the group does for area children.
“We use bicycles, helmets and other things as incentives for students to do reading exercises and focus on improving their reading skills,” Minty said. “Every time they do something that is am accomplishment in reading, they increase their chances of winning a bicycle at the end of every nine weeks.”
After the ride, music will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including performances by Norman’s Mike Hosty and the Mystery Dates Band, as well as a food truck lunch from Midway Deli and the Meating Place.
There also will be craft beer from Lazy Circle Brewing and BIG Brewing Company. Tickets for the festival, music and food trucks can be purchased for $15
“Regardless of who you are, there’s something for everyone at the Rotary Road Rally & Festival,” said Steve Morren, Norman Rotary Club president. “The best part about it is the good we’re doing, helping young children to read through the involvement of our community sponsors, including the title sponsor, Norman Regional Health Systems.”
It’s the first year Norman Rotary has teamed up with Norman Regional Health Systems, which will have booths there, a move that both sides say makes senses for an event that promotes healthy lifestyles.
“The idea was we’ve been doing this for several years, and it goes along with a lot of things the Norman Regional Health System is doing and promoting,” said Kyle Hurley, EMSSTAT director and Norman Rotary member. “And good healthy education is one of the things Rotary International promotes.”
Same-day registration for the bike ride opens at 7:30 a.m., and the ride begins at 9.
Advanced registration costs $40. Same-day registration is $45. The cost covers a fully supported ride, a T-shirt, lunch and a craft beer for those over age 21.
For more information and registration, visit normanrotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.