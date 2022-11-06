The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma has scheduled several events and programs for November.
Events and programs includ the following:
• Curiousiday: Día de los Muertos — Visitors can learn about Día de los Muertos n Nov. 12. The University of Oklahoma Hispanic American Student Association will collaborate with the museum to provide Spanish content on site. Visitors can learn about celebrating the life that is no longer with us due to extinction. All activities are bilingual in English and Spanish and are free with general admission.
• ArtxFacts: Sketching Skeletons — At 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Haley Cytacki from the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts at OU will lead adult visitors through the basics of sketching skeletons of museum specimens with pencil and pen. Artists of all skill levels are invited, and all supplies are included in the registration cost.
• Dino Day Camps — Thanksgiving programs begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Children can enjoy activities, crafts, games and gallery tours. The one-day camps are for kids between ages 5 to 11. Children attending will need to bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle.
• Little Scientists — The final programs of the year will be Nov. 15 and Dec. 6. Little Scientists is for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. Each stand-alone program explores a different theme and features stories, games, songs, crafts and museum exploration. Registration must be completed at least one week in advance at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/calendar.
• Crafts and Tales — The event will include a story, followed by an activity that can range from learning about a specimen to crafting a thematic piece of artwork. Crafts and Tales takes place at 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays in the Discovery Room and is free with general admission.
Memberships can be purchased at bit.ly/3fxvsGE. Memberships provide free admission to the museum for one year, plus additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
