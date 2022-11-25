CHICKASHA — The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma recently entered into a partnership with the University of Oklahoma’s Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing to offer a collaborative degree program that will help address Oklahoma’s critical need in the field, as well as providing future nurses with access to Science & Arts’ innovative interdisciplinary curriculum and affordability.
Beginning next fall, freshmen in the pre-professional nursing program at Science & Arts can apply to the OU College of Nursing after completing two years of designated academic courses.
Qualified students will receive guaranteed spots to complete clinical training in Duncan, Lawton or the OU Health Sciences Center.
Students who choose to complete bachelor’s degree at Science & Arts can apply for the accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program at OU.
“Too often, we think of medical care as a purely scientific endeavor, but it is utterly essential to remember that its purpose is to care for a whole human being with complex and completely individual cultural, economic and spiritual concerns,” President John Feaver said. “The college experience that we provide at Science & Arts ensures that every student here can examine the world in its wonderful diversity.”
After successfully completing four years of schooling through the two universities, students will be eligible to sit for the state board examination for licensure as a Registered Nurse and will have a bachelor’s degree from the university where they completed upper-division courses.
Science & Arts’ interdisciplinary educational model can prepare future nurses for success.
The institution’s faculty, small class sizes and real-world learning opportunities help students build a firm foundation in research, analysis, critical thinking and creative problem-solving, as well as providing them with numerous avenues to develop skills in communication, collaboration, compassion and leadership which are crucial in the medical field. For more, visit usao.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.