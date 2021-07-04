Let me focus for a moment on the concept of selflessness.
I think the concept of obedience is easier to understand. Obedience is a principle typically introduced to children early, and then reinforced during the school years.
Being selfless is rarely taught as a desirable relationship trait in our culture. Often it is seen as a trait of weakness, or an indication of low self-esteem. Have you ever tried it by the way? I assure you, true selflessness is not for the weak. The weak can’t pull it off. In its truest form, selflessness is a trait only the strong can manage.
When Paul is writing about it from a prison cell, he defines it as “helping others get ahead” and “forgetting yourself long enough to lend a helping hand.” Both definitions seem clear and doable.
How do you help others get ahead? Well, it depends. If you are in a work setting, you are consciously aware of doing a good job so your supervisors look good. You doing a good job without being assisted by them allows them to spend time with your co-workers that need direction or help with motivation.
Even though you are not a supervisor in name, there are often inexperienced or struggling co-workers that could use some tips or encouragement in doing their job better. People doing progressively better at their jobs sometimes get noticed and “get ahead.”
It is interesting how those we supervise become their best selves and help us succeed when they believe we genuinely care about them as persons, and do everything in our power to help them succeed at their jobs.
What if, in addition to performance evaluations based on pre-determined standards of performance behaviors, we asked our employees/supervisees what their personal/professional life goals were and how we could help them achieve them? You can best answer that question by imagining how you would feel if someone, anyone, showed that kind of interest in you.
Lending a helping hand. With the full plates that most of us have created for ourselves, adding one more task, routine, or responsibility might either scare us, or be easily dismissed as “just too much.”
There are many “mysteries” of the Bible that actually can be understood with a little help. One guiding principle I would like for you to consider is the fact that God has your best interests at heart. Anything He asks you to do, He asks with you in mind. You get to be an immediate beneficiary of your act of obedience. “Forgetting yourself long enough to lend a helping hand” is a good example.
The mental health community has recognized and recommended for a long time that when we are struggling with grief, depression or anxiety, helping others can serve as a distraction from our own pain and create feelings of contentment and satisfaction.
Yes, it takes effort to live life this way. I assure you it will take more life from you to not live this way. I like it when the scientific community “discovers” something that God designed and God followers have had available to them for centuries.
If we are not regularly involved in lending a helping hand, we must either empty some things from our plate and make time available, or start noticing and take advantage of the opportunities already available to us to meet the needs of others in our family, friendship, work and neighborhood settings.
Selfless and obedient. What a way to live.
