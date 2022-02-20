University Theatre at the University of Oklahoma will present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Feb. 25 through March 6 in Norman, directed by Judith Midyett Pender.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 3-5 and 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6 in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave.
The production contains light-hearted adult content. At-home viewing will be available with video-on-demand. For more information and tickets, visit ou.edu/finearts/universitytheatre.
Masks are strongly encouraged in all buildings and theater spaces on campus.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is brimming with love and mischief, set in a forest inhabited by magical fairies. The play was written around 1595 and is one of his earlier works.
Shakespeare was born in 1564 in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was a prolific writer during the Elizabethan and Jacobean ages of British theater. He became a founding member of The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, a company of actors and was the company’s regular dramatist, producing on average two plays a year, for almost 20 years. He remained with the company for the rest of his career.
“In our current stressful times, we thought audiences might need a few laughs. I hope folks can leave the contemporary world behind for a couple of hours and come enjoy one of Shakespeare’s most beloved and enduring comedies,” Pender said.
Pender is professor of acting and directing in the OU Helmerich School of Drama. She also is the performance area coordinator.
She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater and interpretation from Missouri State University and received a Master of Fine Arts in acting and directing and a doctoral degree in theater history, theory and criticism from the University of Georgia. While living and working in New York, she trained in the Meisner Technique.
Pender is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association, Screen Actors’ Guild, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. She has studied stage combat with the Society of American Fight Directors.
The cast includes Helmerich School of Drama students Lydia Bloomfield, Jolie Brandstein, Alyssa Carrasco, Logan Collins, Nick Disla, Josue Dooley, Joseph Lawrence Hoffman, Haley Jones-Nelan, PK Kaya, Paige Lebs, Justin Marlow, Wyatt Parker, Sarah Santamaria, Lucas Schrantz, Jordan Shykind, Lanee Starr, Will Warner and Evan Wolfe, as well as Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre student Ethan Clock.
The design staff consists of Ezra Landsgaard, scenic designer; Abigail Lotspeich, costume designer; Gabei Williams, hair and makeup designer; Logan Wynn, lighting designer; and Kait Stapp, sound designer.
The production staff includes Katherine Belanger and Will Warner, dramaturgs; Christopher Cue Broach, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Seth Gordon, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $29 adults; $25 senior adults, OU employee and military; and $12 students. Price includes tax and processing fees. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office.