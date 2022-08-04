OKLAHOMA CITY — Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is providing Oklahomans with information and resources to take advantage of the state’s abundant local produce during National Farmers Market Week, which is Sunday through Saturday.
From locally grown fruits and vegetables to dairy, grains and meat, the state’s many farmers markets can provide the foundation for a healthy diet for all Oklahomans.
“Farmers markets play a critical role in the development of sustainable local food systems, providing Oklahomans with numerous options for healthy eating throughout the year,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “They also provide valuable opportunities to connect with neighbors and support our local economies.”
Shape Your Future’s farmers market webpage (bit.ly/3SrdZOL) is a comprehensive resource to assist Oklahomans in making the most of local farmers market experiences.
A few resources are:
• An interactive map to find farmers markets
• A list of farmers market tips and helpful videos providing information
• Free market scavenger hunt guides for children
• A list of healthy recipes
• A “what’s in season” flyer
• Downloadable signs to help promote farmers markets
Many farmers markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Shape Your Future also offers a video about the process.
In addition, Double Up Oklahoma, a statewide healthy food incentive program, is doubling the purchasing value (up to $20 per day) of federal SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets.
Shape Your Future is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free. For more resources, tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
