Fall is one of my favorite times of the year. While Central Oklahoma doesn’t always have the prettiest autumn leaves, what we do have is really heartwarming comfort food and drinks.
I enjoy cooking, but I don’t always have as much time as I’d like to have to spend in the kitchen. Still, I’ve learned that fresh whole foods make a difference both in taste and quality as well as in promoting good health versus eating highly processed convenience foods.
What better reason to buy direct from local farmers at the Norman Farm Market?
Pecans, pumpkins, acorn squash, and butternut squash will be making a strong appearance at the Norman Farm Market at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., so I thought I’d share a few secrets to make your preparations easier.
For ideas in dealing with butternut squash, I checked mayihavethatrecipe.com. These vegan chefs have a whole article on “How to Cook Butternut Squash.” Don’t let the vegan label scare you. Who better than a vegan to talk about easy ways to cook veggies?
You can roast a butternut squash whole. The upside to this is you save time with all of the cutting, peeling and slicing. The down side is it takes about 1 hour 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to bake.
“When it’s finished the flesh will become buttery and sweet, the skin becomes easy to pull off, and the butternut squash seeds scoop right out. It’s a perfect option for butternut squash soups,” according our vegan chefs.
Also a great way to warm up your kitchen, but if you don’t that that much time or our Oklahoma weather turns warm, try cutting the squash in half and roasting it. Use a heavy, sharp knife as this veggie is hard.
They recommend cutting a bit off the end and standing the squash upright so it doesn’t roll around when you cut it.
Once it’s in half, scoop out the seeds and roast with the skin up until “fork tender.” You can roast it cut side up or down, but will get a more caramelized squash with the cut side down.
Once done, you can stuff it! Pecans are perfect for chopping and adding to the stuffing or simply as a topping if you scoop out the squash and mash it.
Heat the pecans in a skillet just enough to toast them a bit to bring out the flavor before added to your squash, or toss the pecans raw over your fresh spinach for a quick and easy salad.
Just add your favorite vinegar and extra virgin olive oil for an easy, heart healthy side dish.
Both acorn and butternut squash are delicious eaten like a baked sweet potato or as an ingredient in recipes. You can save any excess roasted squash and freeze it for later.
Cooking a pumpkin is as easy as cooking a squash and the methods are similar.
To cook a whole pumpkin, detoxinista.com recommends rinsing it, stabbing it a few times with a knife to allow for ventilation and cooking it on a baking sheet for about 60 minutes at 400 degrees for a three-pound pumpkin.
Just like squash, you can cut the pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds and bake it more quickly.
Don’t forget, it’s easy to roast pumpkin seeds and they make a tasty snack with or without seasonings of your choice.
For more details on these and other recipe ideas for our fall crop of squash, pumpkins and pecans, check out the websites above or do a quick search to find your own favorite recipes.
Not a fan of the internet? The Pioneer Library System has a plethora of recipe and how-to cooking books you can check out from any Cleveland County community, or ask Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper for free recipe cards.
