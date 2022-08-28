It is both a sad and frustrating thing to hear so much church bashing nowadays: “I don’t believe they are real. They don’t really care about people. If they did, they would spend more time outside the church building helping people in need. You should see the way they act at work. They are pretenders, fakers, posers, etc. I don’t want to be around that, and I don’t want my kids around that.”
If we genuinely value spiritual things and want our children to have a personal relatioinship with Jesus, we may become resigned to hoping that our kids will pick it up from us.
What they will be picking up from you is probably a result of your regular church attendance when you were growing up in “the good old days.”
Habit patterns or consistent behaviors and deeply held beliefs usually require lots of exposure and practice. How are you doing at being an obvious follower/modeler of Jesus? Will your kids see it often enough in you to pick it up as a familial habit?
Do you currently talk openly in your family and amongst your friends about what you learned that morning while reading Scripture and listening to what God was trying to say to you? Are your kids included in the acts of love and encouragement you have planned for the day for your neighbors or your co-workers?
If you can answer “Yes” to the above questions, you just might be in a position to “home school” you kids in what it means to have a daily, personal, intimate walk with God. If you can’t, then you might need a little help.
Regardless of how good we thought the “good old days” might have been, we went to Bible studies, Sunday schools, and church services that were led by fallible people doing the best they could at that time. God has always been able to take advantage of whatever willing and open people were able to give to accomplish His will in the lives of people seeking Him.
Besides, if we think we can model a Christ-following life for our kids without the empowerment of Jesus himself living within us, we are fooling ourselves and will end up fooling our kids. It is also silly, and more than a little presumptious, to think that we can pull it off without the encouragement and support of other like-minded believers.
Know what you are looking for, and then go find as healthy a church as you can to hone your teaching and modeling skills for the sake of your children. Find one that is thinking and acting outside its walls in practical acts of love and ministry to the needs of others.
Look for ways to supplement their weaknesses with your volunteered time and efforts. Your old habit of complaint and criticism of the church was probably born out of what was originally a genuine and deep concern for what was happening to the reputation of Jesus and His mission here on Earth. Happy hunting.
