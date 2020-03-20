For the Fourth Sunday of Lent, the Gospel lesson is about Jesus giving sight to a blind man.
"As Jesus passed by, he saw a man blind from birth. And his disciples asked him, 'Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?' Jesus answered. 'It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him. We must work the works of him who sent me while it is day; night is coming, when no one can work. As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.' Having said these things, he spat on the ground and made mud with the saliva. Then he anointed the man's eyes with the mud and said to him, 'Go, wash in the pool of Siloam" (which means Sent). So he went and washed and came back seeing.'" -- John 9:1-7
Jesus is the source of light for our physical eyes and for our spiritual eyes. He created the eyes in our heads. He also wants to create eyes in our hearts. He is the light for our eyes and for our souls.
After the blind man was healed, he was cast out by the religious leaders because it had been done on the Sabbath. They considered the blind man to be steeped in sin from his birth. They had no mercy whatsoever on him. But Jesus did have mercy on him.
"Jesus heard that they had cast him out, and having found him he said, 'Do you believe in the Son of Man?' He answered, 'And who is he, sir, that I may believe in him?' Jesus said to him, 'You have seen him, and it is he who is speaking to you.' He said, 'Lord, I believe,' and he worshiped him. Jesus said, 'For judgment I came into this world, that those who do not see may see, and those who see may become blind.'" -- John 9:35-39
The reason why this text is part of the Lenten season is that it shows both the effects of darkness and the effects of light on the world. Darkness leaves people blind and unable to navigate through life. Light enlightens people to see and able to traverse through life. The Lord who created light also says that He is the Light.
Spiritual blindness surrounds us through the efforts of the devil, the world and our own sinful flesh. That is why David says in Psalm 14:1, "The fool says in his heart, 'There is no God.'"
The ultimate darkness is to believe that there is no God and that he has not made us. Then we are left to our own devices to try to figure out who we are and why we are here.
Spiritual sight surrounds us in the efforts of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. That is why Jesus says, "I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life." -- John 8:12.
The ultimate light is to believe that God the Father made us, God the Son redeems us and God the Holy Spirit sanctifies us. Then we are not left to our own devices. We know who we are and why we are here.
Jesus the Light of the world is also the Son of Man. The 40 days of Lent are directing us to Holy Week.
As it is written, "And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in him may have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him." -- John 3:14-17
Through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, we have sight for our eyes and sight for our hearts.
