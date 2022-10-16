There are very few things where one-size-fits-all works. This applies to clothes and theme parks.
Disney World is great, but it costs an arm and a leg and a spleen, plus legs of steel to cover all the territory. Other parks concentrate on rides and a young crowd.
But there’s one park that truly does appeal to every generation is Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.
It has over 40 rides and attractions, plus amazing shopping, super entertainment, fabulous landscaping, great food and a manageable size.
Top that off with a massive limestone cave, and you have a real winner. This family-owned park is truly for the whole family.
Right now, Silver Dollar City is hosting one of my favorite festivals — one of 10 throughout the year — the Harvest Festiva: Featuring Crafts and Pumpkins in the City.
Running through Oct. 29, the park is a riot of fall colors and a showcase of American’s finest craftspeople.
An underlying theme in the park is the history of the area. Food of the region are supplemented with fall favorite flavors.
This year’s specialties include pumpkin-spiced rubbed smoked ribs, salted caramel apple funnel cakes, pumpkin-spiced churros, pumpkin bisque, pumpkin bread pudding and even pumpkin pizza.
With a number of eating options, it pays to check menus before you go. You’ll find everything from sandwiches and salads to skillets and full meals.
If you don’t care for pumpkin — and I’m not a huge fan — there are plenty of items to choose from.
An FYI for the future: One of my favorite things at Silver Dollar City — one many people don’t know exists — is the Cooking School. I’ve been to two sessions.
A limited number of guests sit around a cooking island and watch instructors prepare a variety of tasty dishes. Guests not only get to eat the examples, they come home with recipes.
Thanks to COVID-19, the school is currently closed. For later visits, check to see if they have reopened; it’s a real treat.
Musical entertainment is big at Silver Dollar City, with a variety of venues. Groups range from country and bluegrass to gospel and contemporary performers.
For comedy, the longest-running show is Showdown at the Silver Dollar Saloon.
While there are craft demonstrations throughout the year, this festival features craftspeople from across the United States.
In the Cowboy Emporium, look for Buck Taylor, Gunsmoke and Yellowstone star, who is a fine watercolorist.
Throughout the park, you’ll find hand-crafted candles, soap, leatherwork, woodwork, jewelry and pottery; you could practically furnish your home.
If you’re looking for large pieces of furniture, Heartland Home Furnishings features beautiful items handcrafted with traditional tools.
If rides are your thing, there are attractions from gentle ones like Fireman’s Flyers, a low-flying swing, or Lucky’s Dizzy Dogs, which bump and bounce around a giant fire hydrant, to mind-bending roller coasters for thrill seekers.
All ages can enjoy a ride around the park on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. This 20-minute ride takes you through wooded Ozark scenery, with a brief interruption by tricky train robbers.
There are a number of ways to get wet at Silver Dollar City. The wildest one is Mystic River Falls, which ends in a four-and-a-half story plunge — the tallest drop of a water raft ride in the Western hemisphere.
Roller coaster fans rejoice at the choices here. PowderKeg gets riders off to an explosive start, accelerating from zero to 53 miles an hour in less than three seconds.
Traveling at speeds of up to 66 miles an hour, WildFire takes guests through five wild loops.
Outlaw Run is the world’s most daring wooden roller coaster, with a top speed of 68 miles an hour, and features not only the world’s only wooden coaster to do a double barrel roll but also the only wood coaster to twist upside-down with a record-breaking three inversions.
As wild as these rides are, my vote for the scariest ride is Time Traveler.
A double-launch, spinning coaster, this monster begins with a 10-story, 90 degree (completely vertical) drop.
While you’d never get me on this one, I made a stop at the gift shop by the ride to check out the steam punk-themed souvenirs.
In addition to all the permanent attractions, Harvest Festival features more than 15,000 pumpkins, thousands hand-carved.
Watch master carver Barry Brown turns pumpkins into intricately-carved lanterns. Look for giant sculptures made of pumpkins, or dance with pumpkin pals at the nightly Pumpkin Plaza Dance Party.
Silver Dollar City is my favorite theme park, and fall is my favorite time to go. Here’s an insider tip: Go in the afternoon and stay until after dark. The pumpkins are fun in the daytime but absolute magic at night.
