Good things often come in small packages. That’s also true for small towns.
Aiken, South Carolina, population 31,041, is one of those places. and that’s just the people. I wish I could give you the horse population. Far from being a one-horse town, Aiken is a hotbed of horse activity.
In the late 1800s, frozen Northerners discovered Aiken as the perfect winter getaway for home and horses. Their legacy is Live Oak-canopied streets lined with historic houses, a heritage of equine experiences, preservation of one of America’s largest urban forests and the elegance of an earlier age, with the addition of up-to-date amenities.
These early migrants came for the mild weather — perfect for polo and fox-hunting. They built large homes in areas now designated the winter districts. Their heritage carries on today where riders have the right-of-way. There’s even a horse-crossing button to stop traffic on one busy corner.
Equestrian events draw spectators almost year-round, although main activities take place in cooler months. The Aiken Polo Club was established in the 1880s and is one of the oldest in the country. Watch teams compete on Sunday afternoons during the spring and fall seasons.
While the rest of the country tailgates at football games, polo fans tailgate, too. From coolers with sandwiches out of the trunk to tents with champagne and chandeliers, everyone is welcome.
Many of the horses you’ll see in America’s most prestigious races have trained in Aiken. The Aiken Training Track has been turning out winners since the early 1940s. In March, spectators turn out for the Aiken Triple Crown.
Three consecutive weekends feature the Aiken Trials: flat racing for young Thoroughbreds, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, and Pacers and Polo. Channel your inner “Pretty Woman” during halftime at the polo match by joining others on the field to stomp out hoof-produced divots.
Don’t be surprised at the number of unpaved roads. Many horse facilities are located in the city, with dirt roads serving as exercise routes for equine occupants; paved surfaces are hard on hooves.
Visitors may enjoy a visit to the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, housed in the 1902 Carriage House in Hopelands Gardens.
This is a two-fer. Not only do you learn about thoroughbreds in Aiken, but you also can tour beautiful gardens associated with the original estate. In spring and early summer, this is a great outdoor venue for concerts.
Architecture buffs love the history and variety of the many beautiful homes in Aiken. In the three winter colony districts, you’ll find magnificent mansions, built between 1880 and 1930, often accompanied by elegant stables for high-pedigreed steeds.
From comfortable Colonial revival structures and elegant classical revival mansions to elaborately-trimmed Victorians, the winter colony districts provide a veritable manual of architectural styles.
Though horses rule the road in Aiken, this isn’t a one-track town. Arts and culture thrive here with a ballet company, symphony orchestra, youth symphony and several choral organizations. The University of South Carolina in Aiken offers theater and musical performances during the school term.
The annual Joye in Aiken Festival (named for historic Joye Cottage) brings fine musicians, including many from the famous Juilliard School, for a series of concerts. The Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp provides opportunities for students and public performances.
For a special stay, book a room at The Willcox, the only remaining hotel from the Gilded Age. Founded in the late 19th century, the hostelry catered to the upper crust.
Unbeknownst to prospective guests, the bellman would check to see if their footwear was made by Peal or Maxwell of London. If not, they were told there were no rooms. Don’t worry — today you’ll be welcomed.
Built in dignified neo-classical style with a six-columned portico, the hotel features spacious public areas, including a living-room-like lobby bar for tea, coffee, a cocktail and light refreshments. The dining room is gracious, and the menu intriguing.
I stayed here with two other writers. We discovered one of the Willcox’s great treats when we found chicken liver pâté on the menu. We had no idea that each of us was a liver lover. We demolished the ample portion of pâté, which was topped with port wine gelée and served with grilled toast. (If you’re not a liver lover, there are many other choices.)
We found lots of other tasty treats during our visit, from French crepes at the Parisienne to the burger and bourbon special at Whiskey Alley downtown.
Also downtown, Betsy’s Round the Corner is a throw-back to the 1950s with blue plate specials and plenty of Southern comfort food options. Chef-owned Malia’s offers a more sophisticated menu, complete with suggested wine pairings.
In addition to great eateries, the streets are lined with interesting boutiques. Many of them feature horse-themed items, and one alley sports a mural of horses looking through stall doors.
While downtown, check out the 1912 classical revival building at Laurens and Park. It was once the city post office. Part-time resident Fred Astaire used to delight passers-by as he danced down the stairs after picking up his mail.
A visit to the Aiken County History Museum gives visitors a great overview of local history. As a bonus, it is housed in Banksia, a beautiful winter colony mansion.
For more contemporary history visit the Savannah River Site Museum. This little museum gives the history of a facility critical to the country during the Cold War — producing tritium and plutonium for the arms and later space race. Today, the museum concentrates on non-proliferation and peaceful projects, cleaning up nuclear waste and irradiated areas, developing technology to aid with these efforts and studying the effects of nuclear activity on ecology.
My favorite exhibit involved using a safe box with built-in protective gloves to try to build with Legos. Education specialist Evelyn Berry added a world of interesting information.
I recommend visiting Aiken for horses and history and enjoying so much more than you expected.
The closest airport is in Augusta, Georgia. So if you’re headed to the Masters Golf Tournament in March, consider adding Aiken to your itinerary.