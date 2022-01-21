Norman singer-songwriter Celia Monroe came here a decade ago.
Her dad was a U.S. Army Ranger whose career took the family to Germany for several years, Colorado for a time and then to Comanche in Stephens County. Monroe graduated from high school in Comanche, where she played saxophone in the marching band.
Musicality was part of life through those years and into her present highly visible place in Norman’s performing arts community. Monroe is an instructor at Norman Music Institute, performs first Wednesday evenings of the month at the Blue Bonnet Bar and leads the open mic night every Monday at that establishment.
She plays at other clubs both in and near Norman, and works on the board of directors at The Depot. Her career as a musician started at home in a musical family.
“My dad is a musician, and when we were really young he would play guitar and sing,” Monroe said. “I fell in love with music, and we always had music in church. My older sister started playing the flute when we were young. I started playing flute in marching band and then eventually found The Doors, which led into a whole new world of music.”
Jim Morrison and his keyboard-driven rock ‘n roll lit a fire in her heart that’s still burning bright today. Monroe writes original compositions and performs them live at events such as Art Walk night in Oscillator Press, song swaps at George’s Stables in Stillwater and at The Deli on Campus Corner.
Her songwriting style is a fearless one that gather narratives from her own life and those of others.
“A lot of my songs are just stories,” Monroe said, “things that I may be going through or need to hash out. Sometimes they’re borrowed stories from people, and I always ask if I can use the story. Part of a movie may inspire a song. The main thing is to not be afraid to go ahead and cross different lines, such as taking lyrics that may be harsh and pairing them with happier music, which can make it easier to listen to.”
A song Monroe performs lyrically declares her to be a “mean woman.” That’s a far cry from the loving wife, mother of two happy children and generous professional collaborator this city knows her to be.
“That song is a story, but it’s really about how women have to behave, because if you’re just a nice woman you get run over,” she said. “Society sees you as mean if you even stand up for yourself. You may see me as being mean, but I’m strong.”
Monroe’s strength, musical virtuosity and creativity have been recognized by many others in Norman’s arts community. Among her first contacts here was with Zanzibar! Records
“I love collaborating with other musicians,” she said. “I played bass with Mike Black for a year and a half and host songwriter nights and song swaps with my friend Ellie (“Big Montana”) Glynn and also another friend Desiree Abba. We play and talk about songwriting. It’s important to be part of that as a musician. The more I collaborate with people, the more involved I feel in the community.”
Monroe relishes this involvement, and it shows.
“It’s such a pleasure just to be able to play music,” she said. “Having regular gigs is awesome. I teach guitar lessons at Norman Music Institute on Tuesdays, working with Gregg Standridge and Danielle Tipton. It’s such a great environment there where I’ve learned to give lessons.
“Gregg told me that of course they want their students to succeed, but they want me to be the best I can be as well. Just being able to play music feels like success. And it’s been a joy working alongside Danielle. It’s wonderful to be part of a community with so many creative outlets.”
Monroe has been in the recording studio recently and anticipates having a single mastered in the coming months.
“I’ve been running the sound board while hosting the open mic nights on Mondays at the Blue Bonnet bar for Tanner and Michele Miller, which has been interesting,” she said. “It’s been a good personal learning experience. Helping the participants feel comfortable and answering their questions has been a lot of fun. I appreciate the Millers letting me take over their bar once a week.”
Monroe and frequent collaborator Desilu (Desiree Abba) will be performing at 10 p.m. Friday in The Deli, 309 White St. Also on the bill are CJ and Stieg and Brujo.