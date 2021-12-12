The holiday production at Sooner Theatre has its cast and crew dreaming of a white Christmas in more ways than one.
The theater’s presentation of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” runs 7 p.m. Sunday, with final weekend performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
“White Christmas” is based upon the Paramount Pictures Film and book by David Ives and Paul Blake. According to StageAgent, the story follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, a renowned song-and-dance duo who meet and become smitten with singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes. The four of them travel to put on a Christmas performance at a Vermont lodge owned by the veteran’s former commander.
Jennifer Baker, Sooner Theatre Executive Director, said the cast, who come from all over the Oklahoma City metro area, has been hard at work since preparing for auditions in September.
“I’ve watched a few rehearsals, and they’re doing a great job,” Baker said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces, mixed in with some of our community actors that we see a lot on stage, especially for the holiday musical.”
Baker said the uplifting music by Irving Berlin is a proven and sure way to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. She said everyone knows Berlin’s “White Christmas” as the top-selling Christmas song of all time, but the score also includes well-known tunes such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Cast member James Briggs said he tries to be a part of Sooner Theatre’s end-of-year productions most years. This year, Briggs acts in multiple roles.
“It’s fun to be in different scenes because I get to play people involved in different scenarios,” Briggs said.
Briggs said the actors, staff and crew have developed strong chemistry that can be felt as they are performing.
“We really were looking forward to putting this one on for the community, especially after COVID-19 keeping many from performing last year,” Briggs said.
Masks are requested for all audience members, but Briggs said there’s nothing like performing in front of a packed house, which they expect with no COVID-related capacity restrictions in place.
Baker said “White Christmas” is one of her favorite movies of all time. While the stage version is a little different, she hopes attendees leave with a similar appreciation.
“It’s still the same story with the same beautiful music, so hopefully, audiences will be singing along,” Baker said.
Tickets are available at Soonertheatre.org/tickets or by calling 321-9600. Tickets start at $30 for adults. Discounts are available for children, University of Oklahoma students with ID, seniors and military.