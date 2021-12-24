Contemporary painter and sculptor Marta Whistler brought bold works with her when she came to Oklahoma.
She has been officially recognized by New Orleans for her contributions to that city’s arts scene. Whistler was lauded by the Shriners Children Hospitals in Dallas and Philadelphia for contributing large canvasses for permanent display in their lobbies.
Earlier this year, she was referred to as the “Grande Dame of the Easton Arts Community” in Pennsylvania when announcing an “Arts Soiree with Marta Whistler” for the opening there of her exhibition “The World of Rhythmic Abstraction.”
These connections have been made during a life of study and creative work in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Whistler presently works from a pair of side-by-side studios in a midcentury-era residence near the University of Oklahoma campus.
“It does not matter where I have my studio,” Whistler said. “I’m not dependent on Oklahoma to have a reputation because I brought it with me. I do like Oklahoma because my children grew up here. It has a charm of its own and is still a little bit on the conservative side.”
Some of Whistler’s paintings contain vivid references to human sexuality in both cryptic and explicit imagery. She would agree that they can be striking and even startling.
Whistler came to Oklahoma in the 1960s and is intimately aware of attitudes toward controversial art here.
“If the human touch is not there something is lacking,” she said. “One has to relate in order to understand. My artistic inspiration is very people oriented. I have lots of friends and love to observe people in the right setting, then take a mental image of them. I observe when people don’t fit in and I use that in understanding humankind.”
Whistler was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. She’s been a wife twice and has three daughters. Whistler was a Beatnik in Vancouver, British Columbia where she grew up, and an art gallery owner/operator for a time in Leadville, Colorado.
“Being an artist is almost like being a missionary and when people can relate to it, that’s a wonderful feeling,” Whistler said. “You see, I don’t mind if my work is condemned. Absolutely not. Because it means that it’s holding the attention and does something to you.”
Whistler hasn’t forgotten the time over three decades ago that four of her works were rejected on the grounds of indecency at a Mummers Theater and Stage Center exhibition in Oklahoma City.
“Even when it’s done in a very symbolic manner that doesn’t make any difference to them,” she said. “I respect them. You have the right to believe whatever you want to.”
Whistler’s wide array of influences include the folklore and traditions of the Slavic peoples, and especially Serbia.
“I was very intrigued by that and studied,” she said. “My first husband was a student at the University of Belgrade and later came to OU as a professor of linguistics in the Slavic languages.”
Whistler’s second husband was the actor and speech expert Dudley Knight.
A highly stylized painting depicting the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth hangs on a wall near Whistler’s studios. Hovering ravens, menacing visages in the crowd of accusers and Christ’s tortured facial expression suggests the suffering common throughout epic Serbian poetry.
The painting is among those of Whistler’s that could be described as disturbing, albeit compelling. In other paintings, the symbolism includes open hands, birds, human eyes, spermatozoa, fish, arrows, crescent moons and crosses. She finds meaning in the forces under sky and sun.
“I’m very much in touch with nature,” Whistler said. “When I want to find the answers of life, one has just to observe nature. Nature can be just as destructive as mankind. There is not a difference.
“You can see some beautiful, delicate little trees and they’re totally destroyed by a hurricane or tornado. It’s life destroyed by nature.”
Whistler is presently sculpting in wood. She’s working on a couple of non-objective pieces in her naturally-illuminated studio.
“Making art is part of my life,” she said. “I can’t separate the two of them. An artist can’t be made — they’re born with a certain sensitivity. It has to be developed and it’s that way for musicians as well. It becomes so much a part of you that it’s like breathing air. I would never be able to do without making art. I’ll continue until I can’t do it anymore.”