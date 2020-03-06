Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes in the Boomer Sooner area are in preparation and training for Saturday’s Special Olympics Art and Performing Arts Show. All athletes in the Boomer Sooner Area will compete at the Area Games and qualify to compete at State Games.
The Art Show will be held Saturday at the Nancy O’Brien Center, 1809 Stubbeman, Norman OK. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the show will start at 9 a.m. All community members are encouraged to attend and show their support. Art will be displayed in the Art Gallery. Candi Graves and Paul Woody will be the event’s emcees.
The Mission of Special Olympics is to provide a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Today 10,597 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes participate in more than 140 sports competitions and training clinic opportunities every year. Competition is offered in 16 official sports.
There are opportunities for thousands of volunteers, visit www.sook.org or call Curtis Boyer at 550-6690 for more information.
