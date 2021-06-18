A solemn Mass officiated June 12 by Archbishop Paul S. Coakley was hosted to celebrate 125 years of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parish in Norman, which coincided with the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. A large number of parishioners participated in the celebration to remember how the church has grown and accepted diversity.
St. Joseph’s has been finding unity in Christ for 125 years. In the last 25 years, the parish has grown in efforts to help others, including the creation of the Knights of Columbus council 12819 in November 2000, with the purpose to serve the church, community and family.
The Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration began at St. Joseph’s on March 4, 2003. Jesus, present in the Blessed Sacrament 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. At the present time, the church has close to 300 people participating from Norman and the surrounding areas.
Fourteen years ago, the Parish opened up to a new challenge. María de Jesús Páez de Ruiz and Ignacio Ruiz joined efforts with Dr. Luis Cortest, professor of the University of Oklahoma. In 2007, the Father Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute was created to help pstors, deacons, lay leaders, English-speaking parishioners and the public learn Spanish and understand the Hispanic culture.
Many other programs positively affected the community, including Bridge Builders — Puente Gente, an initiative developed to address the ministerial needs of the Hispanic community within the parish.
Another example is the Oasis Mission Program that began in 2013 to help people escape from extreme poverty. With this program the Archdiocese of Saltillo, Mexico and St. Joseph Parish envisioned an evangelical program to build both parish and individual relationships.
For the Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, one of the great treasures of the church is the Communion of Saints. St. Joseph, the spouse of the Virgin Mary and guardian and foster father of Jesus, is a model of fidelity, humility and love.
