St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Norman announced that the Rev. Joseph Farber has returned as priest-in-charge at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. He and his wife, Jan, are once again near family in the Oklahoma City area.
Farber graduated from Moore High School in 1976. He was active in the youth ministry program of the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference. In Chicago, he became an Episcopalian. At the University of Chicago, he earned a B.A. in religion in humanities, then earned a J.D. at OU.
Farber spent the next 24 years practicing law. He became an active member of St. Michael’s Church in the early 2000s. In 2002-2003, he began shutting down his law practice, closing in 2006.
In 2007, he began seminary at the School of Theology at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He was ordained a deacon in January 2010 and a priest that July.
Farber will celebrate his first service at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by a celebration after worship. The public is invited.
— Submitted Content
