OKLAHOMA CITY (July 10, 2023) – Oklahoma 529 launched the Bright Future Sweepstakes that gives six Oklahoma families $529 to start an OK529 account or add to their existing account, state Treasurer Todd Russ announced today.
Russ said Oklahoma 529 is a smart choice and a flexible way for Oklahomans to save for education expenses. The Oklahoma 529 Bright Future Sweepstakes is meant to encourage families to get started saving for future education now.
“The Bright Future Sweepstakes is for Oklahomans who are getting started with Oklahoma 529 or who have been investing with us for a while,” Russ said. “Six Oklahoma families will have started or added to their education funds and countless others will learn more about the benefits OK529 offers families who want to help build a strong foundation for their loved one’s future educational journey.”
The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 31, 2023, with one winner drawn each month to receive $529 toward an OK529 account that benefits their child, grandchild or other loved one. Oklahoma families may go to www.oklahoma529.com/brightfuture for prize details, official rules and to enter for a chance to win the 2023 Bright Future Sweepstakes (no purchase necessary/void where prohibited). The Bright Future Sweepstakes is sponsored by TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc.
And while families wait to learn if they won the sweepstakes, Oklahoma 529 encourages parents and grandparents to go ahead and open an education savings account and get started. For more information about the Oklahoma 529 or to open an account, please visit https://www.oklahoma529.com or call (877) 654-7284.
About Oklahoma 529
Introduced in April 2000, Oklahoma 529 has served more than 86,000 students in paying for higher education tuition and expenses. As of March 31, 2023, Oklahoma families have redeemed more than $930 million from Oklahoma 529 accounts. Oklahoma 529 funds may be used to pay for college, university, CareerTech, community college, graduate schools and more.
