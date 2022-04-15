Anthony Obiawunaotu, aka Fat Tony (FT), knows that it’s communities of people who make art. Indeed, communities make everything in this world happen.
He’s 34 now, but in eighth grade, the music fan had a Walkman radio-inspired epiphany. Already late to government class, FT was frozen in his tracks listening to Cam’ron’s “Oh Boy.”
After listening to the entire song, FT went on to class. There he told his three pals that it was time for them to not just appreciate music, but to start making it themselves for real. On the spot he assigned two to be rappers, one manager and he’d be the producer.
Through role reversals, genre changes — including punk, hard rock and rap — over the next 20 years FT has fearlessly and passionately moved forward. The Houston-based rapper will be performing at 10 p.m. Friday, April 29 on Norman Music Festival’s Winston West Stage.
“I have always pushed for collaboration my entire life as a musician and still am today,” FT said. “I like it because I get to learn a little bit about someone else’s process and worldview. All the best music I’ve made has been a collaboration.”
There are just a few songs in FT’s catalogue where he wrote the lyrics and performed the music solo.
“I don’t believe in the idea of the individual genius. That’s something the media and entertainment industries try to push, that there has to be a Kurt Cobain or Tupac,” he said. “The checks and balances that come from collaboration benefit me too. I like having a producer there who tells me to try it again, make that lyric clearer, so I can go back and refine it. Those are the building blocks that I think it takes to be a great artist. I’ve always be cognizant of that in collaborating.”
FT is looking forward to being part of the big, free, outdoor live performance extravaganza that is Norman Music Festival.
“I will be running through my whole discography plus playing a bunch of songs from my latest album ‘Exotica,’” FT said. “The festival is free and open to all ages, so I feel like I need to put out a groove and vibe that brings joy and energy to everyone out there. Expect stage banter, jokes and tons of storytelling along with high energy music. A one man show with rapping, singing, playing the music and running all over the damn stage.”
Houston is presently among the most dynamic, multicultural and fastest growing cities in the world. FT is a proud product of the storied Third Ward there.
His confidence, determination, straightforward personality, sense of humor and lyrical brilliance are nothing short of inspirational as both a musician and a person.
“Houston contributes to my art in a big way,” FT said. “I’m from a place where a lot of great music happened before my time and during when I was a kid. Blues’ Lightnin’ Hopkins, gospel, jazz, rock, rap and country scenes stretch back over a hundred years in my city. Growing up I never felt music was too far out of my reach. I never wanted to leave Houston because it was wack — I just wanted to leave to see more. When I look around my city I have plenty of inspiration.”
FT has been performing regularly since 2007. His discography dates back to then and encompasses over 10 discs, including the aforementioned “Exotica” (2020) and 2021 single “Ain’t For Me.”
“Right now what I like about making music as an adult is having much more appreciation for the moment,” he said. “Now when I’m going on tour, playing concerts, collaborating with people I like to step back, soak it in and really value the present. In my past it’s always been about what is next. Get the first record deal then what’s the next record deal going to be. This tour is a couple of weeks long — how do I make the next tour a month long?
“That’s definitely spurred by growing up in a capitalist society where we’re always supposed to get more, more, more. I’m always appreciating what’s happening in the moment more than ever before.”
FT considers himself a recreational as well as expressive thinker. He soaks up vibes, cultures, knowledge, art, films, music and literature.
As a child, outside of school, he spent a lot of time alone reading and learning on the internet. FT was a cultural influencer among his friends.
Nobody has ever told FT he can’t bring all this into his flavors of hip hop, so he does it. He recognizes the great multicultural artistic gumbo always on the simmer throughout Canada, the USA and Mexico that feeds the entire planet.
“I’m in the great tradition of American music with what I do,” he said. “That’s why I have a country song and do a Mariachi mix in one of my songs. Being a Texan, I absolutely view Mexico as my home and neighbor, too.”
FT’s songs are about the ups and downs of the human condition through a non-judgmental lens. The people in his songs, regardless of their flaws or qualities, are reaching toward a higher humanity.
FT has written plenty of compositions about himself, family and friends. His latest album is different.
“It was a great challenge to write one about characters that aren’t me and about situations that I haven’t exactly lived through,” he said. “It was the hardest album I’ve had to write, but the one I got the most satisfaction from writing. Through those other characters and their stories, I got to express myself. There’s power in storytelling I want to carry through the rest of my career.”