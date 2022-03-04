The University of Oklahoma’s first art student public showing of work was in 1914. There’s been one every year since then.
That’s why the 2022 event is titled “108” — it’s the 108th Annual School of Visual Arts Student exhibition. It’s fine art rendered in paintings, ceramics, fabric, photography and prints by students receiving instruction from OU professors.
The exhibition is an extraordinary display of talent, technical achievement, imagination, curiosity and brilliant artistry. 108 would undoubtedly earn praise from the thousands of living and dead artist alumnae who came before the class of 2022.
The show is up now through March 20, and admission is free for everyone at OU’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, 555 Elm Ave.
Independent curator Jennifer Scanlan curated the exhibition. She’s also the deputy director of Craft Alliance in St. Louis, Missouri, and spoke with The Transcript from her home there. Scanlan likes how the show turned out.
“I loved the art that was unexpected,” Scanlan said. “They were presenting a fresh new take on some familiar themes. There were some new approaches to artmaking. They were trying some new things that were experimental. That made it a lot of fun.”
Scanlan termed her decision-making process for selecting what work would be in the exhibition as “old school.” Several months ago, she walked into a room where all the works were set up for her consideration.
“I picked them out in person, with whatever paperwork the student artists had provided in hand,” she said. “Often these days everything is done online and I’m looking at a digital image, but this was an opportunity to see it all in person.”
Scanlan narrowed down 150 works submitted for entry to approximately half that number for inclusion in the show. It was a significant culling process.
Finest among these will receive best in category and best in show cash prizes from OU. One work will be recognized by becoming part of the museum’s permanent collection.
“Students who made it in had a lot of competition and it was a very rigorous process,” she said.
Scanlan recognized the unique pressures that a global pandemic exerted on these students before speaking to their artistic achievement.
“My impression is that they all dug deep,” she said, “and brought out a real show of strength during this tough period. I was enthusiastic about the ways in which students dealt with the current topics, their own thoughts and creativity. They came up with some real experimental, thought-provoking and fun approaches to artmaking.”
The labels on the wall by each work of art describing its content or how and why it was made were written by the individual students. They reveal a lot about these people, who range from at least one teenager, to non-traditional students decades older than that.
“It was really helpful for me when students took the time to write an artist’s statement, description of the process or their ideas behind the piece,” Scanlan said. “While many work really well on a visual level, that extra layer of meaning allowed me to dive deep into thoughts, background and process as an artist. Thoughtful statements can give a lot of insight.”
Scanlan was the curatorial and exhibitions director at Oklahoma Contemporary from 2016-2020. Her career goes back to 2001, largely in New York City at universities and the Museum of Arts and Design. She’s highly experienced working both independently and within institutions.
“Independent curators can bring in a fresh perspective when there may be a lack of expertise,” Scanlan said. “And it can take some weight off the full-time staff.”
Scanlan recognized 108’s ceramic work in general as being sublime.
“There are some really strong pieces,” she said. “That department has some great artists in it. They are doing an amazing job.”
Scanlan singled out Canadian-born painter Benjamin Murphy’s massive talent and Quannee Tripp’s work titled “The Spiritual Conversation.”
Tripp’s piece is a singular design using loose tobacco arranged and adhered in patterns on a blank sheet of paper that suggest a butterfly in flight and smoke rising to the sky. It’s a touching tribute to and reflection on spiritual conversations with a deceased sibling.
“OU’s visual arts faculty is doing exceptional work instructing these students,” Scanlan opined. “I know there are some new faculty members and I’m excited to see what the years to come bring. OU is gearing up to be one of the strongest art departments in the country.”