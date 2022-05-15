Music is breezing into Lions Park this spring and summer, starting today.
An annual tradition since 2000, the series of eight free concerts in the Summer Breeze program are hosted by The Depot from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every other Sunday from mid-May through part of August at 450 S. Flood Ave.
This year’s installment includes the following:
• Chanda Graham, a jazz and blues vocalist from Edmond with gospel roots, will open the series today. Her bandmates include Kendrik McKinney on keyboard, Rei Wang-Bowen on bass, Clayton Roffey on guitar, Trevor Galvin on saxophone and Willie Lee Peterson Jr. on drums. She headlined the Arcadia Blues Festival in 2017, where she serves as the town’s attorney. She also has a private law firm in Oklahoma City. She has been a solo performer for about five years and covers little-known songs from the 1920s and 1930s, some funk music from the 1970s, as well as other works.
• The Contraband, which started in Norman in 2016, will perform May 29. The band delves into rock and roll, country and blues. Their debut live album, “Greetings from Norman,” was released in 2017. They are set to release a new album “Etouffe, Brute?,” this summer.
• Heather Mae and Crys Matthews, from Washington, D.C., who performed in the virtual “Sing Out” tour in 2020, will perform June 12. Both musicians in their own right, the duo performs a blend of Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk. They performed at last year’s Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.
• New Tribe, which reformed in 2016 and tours regionally, is performing June 26. The group features blues, country and folk music with psychedelic jazz vibes. Band members include Eric Sarmiento, Adam Sarmiento, Chris Gomez and Wally Tarkington. They recently released the album “Later Days.”
• BettySoo, a folk singer and songwriter based in Austin, Texas, will perform July 10. Raised in Houston, she has gained national acclaim and is part of the trio Nobody’s Girl. She will perform with Norman natives Louise Goldberg, Mary Catherine Reynolds and Terry Ware.
• Count Tutu, a nine-piece based in Tulsa, will perform July 24. The band features a big band style of music, blues and jazz fusion, along with a high-energy show.
• Helen Kelter Skelter, a rock band from Norman that began in 2013, will perform Aug. 7. Members of the psychedelic rock group include Eli Wimmer on vocals and guitar, Scott Twitchell on drums, Tim Gregory on guitar, Jon Goodell on keyboard and synthesizer and Cody Clifton on bass. The group, which also features metal-esque and grunge sounds, is high energy and may feature video from a past liquid light show during their set. The group has released one EP, two LPs, is currently finishing an EP now and is starting a new EP in July. They travel regionally in Oklahoma and to surrounding states.
• Homegrown, Vol. III, which is comprised of a local house band accompanying vocalists, will close the series Aug. 21. Created by Ware and Kyle Reid in 2019 following Depot Executive Director Shari Jackson’s request, the seven-piece house band will pay tribute to the late Charles Neil Kingsley, who was a member of the Amazing Rhythm Chickens in the 1980s. Homegrown will perform the Rhythm Chickens’ signature song “Chicken Necks.” Each season, Ware and Reid select the house band and vocalists in an effort to showcase local talent.
In addition to music, local businesses Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Baked Bear and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno will be present.
Danielle Tipton, a Depot instructor, and Jackson said they are excited about this year’s lineup and that crowds can average 1,000 to 2,000 attendees per concert.
“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to bring regional guests back,” Tipton said. “And we’re excited about our local artists, as well. We’ve got a lot of diversity this year ... which is what we’re known for, so we’re excited about that also. It’s a very chill, everyone-is-welcome environment where we showcase these wonderful, talented bands.”
Jackson said the goal “is to make sure no matter what kind of music fan you are, you always feel invited to a Summer Breeze, because there’s something for everybody.”
Summer Breeze began a couple years before the Depot was started by the Depot’s founders.
Jackson said the performers are determined by board members following a nominations round. Members consider the group’s quality, if its suitable for a large audience, if an artist is available and if the lineup has a diverse type of music.
Last year, Summer Breeze featured Oklahoma bands and musicians. In 2020, KGOU Radio partnered with the Depot to present the series via livestream from the Depot, and Jackson hosted the radio show.
Graham, this year’s opener, performed in one of the radio shows. However, this will be her first Summer Breeze live appearance.
Graham described the radio show experience as incredible, including the setup, sound engineering and the vibe.
“We had great recording come out of that,” she said.
However, she is excited to play in front of an audience again.
“There is nothing like having a great audience. I’m looking forward to making a connection with the audience,” Graham said, adding that it takes everything up a notch.
This also will be her first big gig since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Graham said she may perform her 2020 original, “’Rona Blues,” during the concert. Also, she may perform a jazzy version of an Amy Winehouse song and a version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” composed and arranged by Kangwa Mundende.
Graham said before the pandemic, she had plans to take her music career up a notch, start recording and set up a residency at a venue. However, the pandemic “took everything to zero” and discouraged her.
However, music has always been her passion.
“If music paid my bills, I’d be doing it full time,” she said.
Since then, she has strived to rebuild that enthusiasm, passion and stamina.
She thanked Summer Breeze organizers for supporting live musical artists and inviting an eager audience.
Gregory, member and manager of Helen Kelter Skelter, said this will be his group’s first Summer Breeze appearance.
“For me, I always hear it on Sundays in the summer. It’s kind of cool to actually be a part of one. I’ve always wanted to play one,” he said. “I think Summer Breeze is trying new bands out kind of different from what they’ve normally done. They’re kind of expanding their sound into the more rock and roll genre. It’s kind of cool that they’re letting us be a part of it, too.”
He said outside of performances, the band members are good friends who joke around and get along with one another.
He said the band will bring out a lot of songs that fans may and may not have heard, since they are performing for two hours, as opposed to shorter gigs. Songs may include “Some Tight Rope,” “Carmelita,” “You’ll Get Your Money Back,” “Guud,” “Palamino and “Tracers.”
Ware, one organizer of Homegrown, said he and Reid haven’t finalized the players or singers yet and are in the early stages of developing this year’s group. He and Reid are two constants of the group, on electric guitar and on guitar and pedal steel guitar, respectively.
He said the band can play any style of music to back up the selected singers.
Regarding Homegrown’s homage this year, Ware said he personally knew Kingsley from his college days and described him as nice, easy going, laid back and supportive of musicians and artists. Kingsley died on June 22, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He said Kingsley’s daughter, Sarah, is traveling to the concert from Virginia, and other friends and possibly a bandmate of Kingsley’s will be in attendance.
Ware said Kingsley archived local music starting from the late 1960s until his passing in 2020, and some memorabilia and photographs will included at the show.
With their Summer Breeze performance, Ware said he enjoys the feeling of Norman’s music community.
“It will be Norman and Oklahoma’s finest singers and songwriters backed by Norman’s finest musicians,” he said.
For more information, call 307-9320 or visit normandepot.org.