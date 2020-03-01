Sunday
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• Single and Parenting, Help and Community for Single Parents, 4 p.m., Journey Church, 3801 Journey Parkway, Alan Sample, 217-8700.
• Grief — Hope and Healing, 4:30 p.m., Journey Church, 3801 Journey Parkway, Alan Sample, 217-8700.
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 18448 E. State Highway 9, Norman, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
Monday
• American Legion Post 88, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 710 E. Main St., helps veterans file claims.
• Narcotics Anonymous, noon, Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24 Ave. S.W., enter in back southeast corner.
• Serenity Al-Anon, noon, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 100 E. Stinson, south of church in Kay Center.
• Emotions Anonymous, a 12-step program for emotional health, 6-7 p.m., St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church, Room 12, 1801 W. Brooks St., 208-0969.
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 5 p.m., 18448 E. State Highway 9, Norman, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
• Sexual Assault Support Group for survivors, 6:30 p.m., Kristy, 701-5550.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 and 8 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• Al-Alon, 7 p.m., St. Stephens United Methodist Church, southwest corner of 1801 W. Brooks and McGee, Room 11, 767-9071.
Tuesday
• Full Circle Caregivers Support Group, all caregivers welcome, noon-1 p.m., first Tuesday, Community Service Building, 1183 E. Main St., Meeting Room A, across from east side Walmart, brown bag lunch, 447-2955.
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 5 p.m., 18448 E. State Highway 9, Norman, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
• Domestic Violence Education Group, for victims of violence, 12-week program, 6-7 p.m., 701-5497 to register.
• Breast Cancer Support Group, 6:30-9 p.m., first Tuesday, 307-2600.
• Rare Pair, for mothers of multiples, 6-9 p.m., first Tuesday, Norman Regional Hospital Education Center, 440-8802.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.• Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, enter in back southeast corner.
• Norman Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., Room 406.
Wednesday
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 9:30-11 a.m., Slaughterville Baptist Church, 10101 60th St., Lexington, 872-1491.
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 5 p.m., 18448 E. State Highway 9, Norman, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
• Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA), a 12-step support program, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, 210-240-2623.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 and 8 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• GriefShare, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost of workbook is $15, griefshare.org.
• Single and Parenting, Help and Community for Single Parents, 7 p.m., Journey Church, 3801 Journey Parkway, Alan Sample, 217-8700.
• New Hope Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., McFarlin United Methodist Church, Room 224, 419 S. University Blvd.
Thursday
• An Informal Meeting of Local Veterans, 9 a.m. the first Thursday of each month, Hasslers, 330 S. Porter.
• Debtors Anonymous, noon-1 p.m., McFarlin United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., 514-4168 or 620-2556.
• Arbor House Support Group, for those who have a loved one experiencing memory loss, noon, first Thursday, Arbor House Assisted Living, 4501 W. Main St., lunch provided, call 292-9200 or 310-2499.
• New Beginnings Al-Anon, noon, 702 E. Eufaula St.
• Heartland Hospice and Rambling Oaks Assisted Living Daytime Grief Support Group, 3 p.m., Rambling Oaks, 1060 Rambling Oaks Drive.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., The Church of God, 4400 E. Alameda St., 288-6292.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Lakeside Church of God, 4400 E. Alameda St., 872-9483.
• Emotions Anonymous, 6-7 p.m., St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church, Room 12, 1801 W. Brooks St., 208-0969.
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 18448 E. State Highway 9, Norman, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. (closed meeting), Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, enter in back southeast corner.
• Compulsive Eaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Martine, 833-2860.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 7-8:30 p.m., McFarlin United Methodist Church, Room 229, 419 S. University Blvd., Ricky Brown, 625-4066, email rixxrox@hotmail.com, Diane, 503-1948, Jack, 314-7315.
• Norman Parkinson’s Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., first Thursday, downtown Norman Public Library Central, 225 N. Webster Ave.
• Divorce Care, 7 p.m., Journey Church, childcare provided, journeychurch.tv/classes
• Single Again, Help and Hope after Divorce, 7 p.m., Journey Church, 3801 Journey Parkway, Alan Sample at 217-8700.
• Norman Gamblers Anonymous, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., Room 406.
• Norman Parkinson's Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m. the first Thursday, Rivermont Independent Living, 800 Canadian Trails Drive, south of Highway 9.
• South Central Oklahoma Lupus Support Group, first Thursday, Vickey Wiles, 580-247-0980 or vickeywiles@gmail.com.
• Mood Disorder Support Group, Margaret, 570-7508.
Friday
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, enter in back southeast corner.
Saturday
• The Little Axe group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m.,18448 E. State Highway 9, Dan at 760-7295 or Lonnie at 593-3899.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 1005B N. Flood Ave., long building in back, north entrance.
• Narcotics Anonymous, 9 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, enter in back southeast corner.
Other
Alcoholics Anonymous, 524-1100
