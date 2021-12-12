Anyone who knows me well knows I keep advocating for more Tai Chi classes in town. At last, The Well has made that wish come true.
Among the free class offerings at our Cleveland County Wellness Square is Tai Chi, taught by Chock and Rocie Petchprom. The Petchproms have been teaching at Pioneer Library System locations and Norman recreation centers for years and are well known to many in the community, so they make a great addition to The Well.
“I approach Tai Chi as part of the healing arts because you have to move and stretch and breathe,” Chock said. “The slow movements align the body.”
Chock grew up in Thailand, where he trained in meditation and martial arts as a child and learned healing arts from Buddhist monks. He continues to study and learn.
In 2019, he and wife Rocie spent three months in China for advanced Tai Chi training.
“We were lucky we returned before COVID,” Chock said.
Tai Chi is linked to traditional Chinese medicine because of the meridians and pressure points that connect to the vital organs and the breath.
“Every move you make stimulates one or more of the the 12 meridians,” he said.
Chock said the slow movements in Tai Chi also build muscle and help practitioners with weight transfer.
“Even the CDC has recognized Tai Chi’s benefits for fall prevention,” Rocie added.
Additionally, the breath and meditative nature help practitioners relax as they exercise, the couple said. Many experience lower or improved blood pressure.
“You hear the term mindfulness a lot,” Rocie said. “Tai Chi is a primary medium where you apply mindfulness.”
Tai Chi classes are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in The Well’s north building.
The large space allows for social distancing. Masks are optional, but encouraged.
During warmer months, Chock hopes to teach the class in The Well’s outdoor area.
“I have it in my blood to help others,” he said. “Very few people understand that Tai Chi is a healing art.”
Many students report healing effects from Tai Chi.
“At the beginning of my Tai Chi career I focused on arthritis,” Chock said. “Over time I saw clients with a variety of conditions show improvement.”
Chock likes teaching free classes at The Well, where anyone can attend regardless of income or social status.
“I was born to a poor mom who didn’t know how to read or write and she raised seven children without my dad,” he said.
His mother, Samplong, ran her own coffee shop, working long hours. As a child, Chock got up at 4 a.m. to make Chinese donuts (pa thong ko) for the shop before he went to school.
Despite these challenges, he excelled at his studies, which allowed him to fulfill his dream of moving to the United States to continue his university education.
His siblings are also successful.
“I’m the poor guy of the family, but I’m rich in health,” he said. “If you’re rich in health, you’re happier.”