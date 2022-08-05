Everyone loves a good challenge every now and again. If you are competitive by nature, then you don’t need too much encouragement to race right in with all you got to win.
Back home in Rincon, Georgia, we set up a volleyball court behind the old Oak Grove Church of Christ building. We played many competitive matches.
We were so competitive that emotions sometimes got the best of us (me, in particular), and the humidity and heat of the southern coastal area didn’t help. Gnats as big as bats! A volleyball challenge was something we couldn’t turn down.
But what if this challenge was deeply personal and hit right to the core of who you thought you were and who you should be?
This is the challenge Jesus issues in the story of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37.
Let’s quickly review. A lawyer (expert at Jewish Mosaical/Rabbinical law) had asked Jesus what he needed to do to gain eternal life.
Jesus responded with a question: “What say you?”
The lawyer replied, “To love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.”
Jesus responded, “You are correct. Do this and you will live.”
The lawyer then proceeds to justify himself by asking “Who is my neighbor?”
Jesus has an answer that is both shocking and challenging in the story of the Good Samaritan. In short, the story begins with a man traveling down the road who came across a band of thieves who assaulted him, leaving him close to death.
A priest and a Levite (spiritual leaders of the day) came across this tragedy but avoided getting involved. Then a Samaritan came by and — moved by compassion — did everything possible to care for the victim. So moved was this Samaritan that he put the injured man up in an inn and got the innkeeper to help.
Jesus asked the lawyer who was a neighbor to the injured man? He responded, “He who showed mercy.”
Jesus responded, “Correct. Go and do likewise.”
The Samaritan is the unlikely hero. There was bad blood between Jews and Samaritans — lots of bias and racial tension. The Samaritan had many reasons for hating Jews, yet, remarkably, he was the one moved by mercy.
Our tendency is to lock in and identify only with the Samaritan.
If so, we miss the deeper challenge by Jesus. This story is designed to awaken our mercy and compassion, where we have previously held back due to our bias or critical judgment.
We should look at all the players in this story and ask who do we identify with the most? The lawyer who justified his actions or inactions, the thieves who were uncaring and selfish, the priest and Levite who withheld compassion, the victim who suffered trauma, the innkeeper who took the opportunity to help?
Who would you be if this story was real today?
This is the challenge from Jesus. The story is about me and where and who I am.
The Samaritan is the high standard. Let us live in kindness.
Let the powerful words of Jesus awaken our hearts, and practice good deeds when the opportunity comes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.