Now that school is starting, the daily routine changes for families. Work, classes and responsibilities continue in our personal and vocational lives. Life goes on and we pray to God for health and happiness each day. How does the Lord assist us in our daily tasks?
One way Jesus assists us is to consider the difference between the traditions of men and the commandments of God. For this weekend, on the 13th Sunday after Pentecost, Jesus explains the difference. It is vital for us to know the true expectations that the Lord has for us.
In Mark 7:1-5, the apostle writes, “Now when the Pharisees gathered to him, with some of the scribes who had come from Jerusalem, they saw that some of his disciples ate with hands that were defiled, that is, unwashed. (For the Pharisees and all the Jews do not eat unless they wash their hands, holding to the tradition of the elders, and when they come from the marketplace, they do not eat unless they wash. and there are many other traditions that they observe, such as the washing of cups and pots and copper vessels and dining couches.) and the Pharisees and the scribes asked him, ‘Why do your disciples not walk according to the tradition of the elders, but eat with defiled hands?’”
We all want to have a clean house and practice good hygiene for our health, but that is not what is going on here. The Pharisees were telling Jesus and his disciples that they were spiritually defiled and unacceptable to God, because they did not follow certain man-made regulations. The Lord comes to give us holy and healthy hearts through his word. This does not come from washing down everything in the house.
Here is how Jesus responds in (verses 6-13). “And he said to them, ‘Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written, ‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’ You leave the commandment of God and hold to the tradition of men.” and he said to them, ‘You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to establish your tradition! For Moses said, ‘Honor your father and your mother’; and, ‘Whoever reviles father or mother must surely die.’ But you say, ‘If a man tells his father or his mother, Whatever you would have gained from me is Corban’ (that is, given to God) — then you no longer permit him to do anything for his father or mother, thus making void the word of God by your tradition that you have handed down. and many such things you do.’”
Jesus is referencing the commandment of God against the traditions of men. The commandment of God is clear. The Fourth Commandment in Exodus 20:12 is “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.”
What does this mean for us? It means that we should “fear and love God so that we do not despise or anger our parents and other authorities, but honor them, serve and obey them, love and cherish them.” (Luther’s Small Catechism explanation)
Jesus is explaining how the traditions of men attempt to negate the commandment of God. To obey our parents and serve them is indeed the will of God. To stop meeting their needs and instead use our means to do some other supposedly “super-spiritual” activity is to ignore the first obligation to love our neighbors as ourselves.
The way we can distinguish between the traditions of men and the commandments of God is to read and study the Word of God, the Bible. Those written words guide us each day to see what the will of God is for our lives. Jesus Christ, who is true God and true Man, has kept the commandments of God perfectly in our behalf.
He also offered Himself as the atoning sacrifice for our sins upon the cross. In his resurrection and through faith in his name, we are good trees that bear good fruit. That good fruit is defined by the commandments of God.