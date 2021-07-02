Let’s start out with an illustration. Let’s say I’ve invited a friend over for dinner. He arrives at the expected time and things are moving right along.
We’re having a great time. He then looks at an expensive and beautiful vase that I had placed on top of the China cabinet.
The exquisite artwork catches his eye. While holding the vase and admiring the unique craftsmanship, he drops the vase. The rare vase shatters on impact. My friend has broken a special vase valued at $3,000. He is responsible. I have incurred a loss. I am out a rare vase. A debt is owed to me.
Three things can happen in this illustration: 1. my friend can make payment, pay the debt and try to replace the vase; 2. I can exact payment, hold it over him and threaten him with legal action; 3. I can choose to absorb the loss.
Although I have suffered loss, I can go buy another vase and tell him his debt is no longer owed. I have released him from the debt.
When someone wrongs us or when we wrong someone else, a debt is created.
Sin is horrible on all fronts and cannot be minimized. When someone sins against us, we experience loss, and not just monetarily — loss of reputation, innocence, opportunity, time, relationship.
In sin, something was taken from you, broken. When this happens, we want to render payment from the person who harmed us, exact judgment, make that person pay.
We become judge, jury and executioner. The problem with that is when will enough be enough? It never ends or is good enough.
We must realize first that we all have incurred a debt. The wages of sin is death. Death is what we all earned. But the good news is that the gift of God is eternal life through his Son Jesus Christ (Romans 6:23).
Even more amazing is what Jesus accomplished on the cross: “by canceling the record of debt that stood against us with its legal demands. This he set aside, nailing it to the cross.” — Colossians 2:14
Jesus has paved the way for us to deal with the issue of sin and the debt incurred. This is forgiveness. He loved us when we were unlovable, died so we could live and died so we can forgive.
Forgiveness is challenging and difficult to navigate through all the emotion and brokenness. Do we hold on to the debt and hold it over those who wronged us or absorb the loss through forgiveness?
“Bear with one another and if anyone has a complaint against another, forgive each other, just as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.” — Colossians 3:14
