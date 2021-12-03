“And going into the house, they saw the child with Mary, his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.” — Matthew 2:11
The Magi gifts were of great value, with some estimating the value of these items around $4 million by our standards. How much of the gold, frankincense and myrrh were given we are not told. We don’t really know how many wise men came to see the Child.
One thing is for certain, they could not resist the pull of redemptive drama unfolding before them. The prophecy uttered before the foundations of the world were created was being fulfilled, and they were moved.
They heard that the King was born. The Magi would travel over 500 miles to see, to meet, honor, celebrate, experience His life and give gifts. The picture painted for us is simple, beautiful, profound, filled with life’s journey of devotion, love, sacrifice, the spirit of family, joy and fellowship.
Are these not the qualities that should inspire all our families?
I was around age 5 when my mom and dad separated. We lived in the beautiful southern coastal plains of Rincon, Georgia. Tall Georgia pines and massive oak trees decorated with moss dressed our neighborhood. But I remember how difficult dad struggled both mentally and financially.
I was a difficult child to raise. Always acting out. But, we hung in there. He never quit being both a father and a Christian. Most important, with all my faults, with all his faults, we were still family, he still loved me through and through.
During this time of year, our Christmas tree would seem puny and lacking to some folks. I had to borrow decorations. But, for me, what we had was just right.
The Christmas lights reminded me that the love we shared was sure, safe and secure. The shiny Christmas balls reflected our faces reminding me of what we meant to one another. The silver and gold tinsels reminded me of the value of our home. The packages under the tree were a bonus.
The real treasure was what we found in each other. This was truly a welcome gift for a troubled boy.
But the story of the wise men focuses on a greater, even better gift.
To the Messiah, to the one who would bring Peace on earth, to the King of Kings and Lord of Lord’s, Savior, the great “I Am”, Christ, the Lamb of God, the Rock, Friend, and Author of our salvation, Paul would proclaim, “Thanks be to God for this indescribable Gift!” — 2 Corinthians 9:15.
Honor and worship Jesus with your life, experience and celebrate this remarkable gift of Grace with your family every season.