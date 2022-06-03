Cold, dark hatred. Monstrosities against humanity under the darkness of hatred and evil have existed since Adam and Eve were thrown out of the pristine Garden of Eden into a broken heart-sick world.
Remember Cain and Abel? Blood was spilt, but it didn’t take long for humanity to devolve into a melting pot of even more evil and darkness.
Not long after that, God had enough and washed the world clean by saving a faithful few with global water by the cataclysmic world flood.
But even this wasn’t enough to temper the darkness and depth of depravity of the human heart.
“The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” — Jeremiah 17:9
When we witness or even, God forbid, participate in murder, ethnic cleansing, hatred, deep-seeded bitterness, madness, chaos, unbridled wokeness, prejudice, rape, sexual immorality and lies, what first comes to mind? These and similar behaviors are a heart problem. Listen to Jesus on the matter.
“But the things that come out of a person’s mouth come from the heart, and these defile them. For out of the heart come evil thoughts — murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander.” — Matthew 15:18-19.
This may seem an oversimplification of a complex problem, such as mental illness. But Jesus is not interested in a thesis on the place of psychiatry or debating the principles of counseling. Jesus is interested in the heart, and as the great physician (Mark 2:17), he can heal the broken-hearted. And we are broken — societal and culturally.
The Psalmist, like all of us who come to the realization that we can’t fix what’s broken, cries out to Jehovah, “Create in me a clean heart!” in Psalms 51.
We desperately need a heart change.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ engages the heart to be transformed. Faith in Jesus Christ, His resurrection and His sacrifice as the suffering servant (Isaiah 53) doesn’t simply treat the symptoms. It goes to the very core of the problem: your heart.
“A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will take out of your flesh the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” — Ezekiel 36:26
Experience this today.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17
Powerful change of ownership.
“He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of His beloved Son.” — Colossians 1:13
Dynamic transformation.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” — 2 Timothy 1:7
The only power known in the universe that can penetrate the heart, heal that which is broken and produce soundness of mind is Jesus Christ.