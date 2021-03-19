Holy Week for many Christians will begin March 28, Palm Sunday. The greatest drama of all time happened during that week. This is Divine Drama, authored by God the Father Himself, in the person of His Son, Jesus Christ.
It is indeed the holiest of weeks during the year.
This drama began on Palm Sunday, which is also called the Sunday of the Passion.
Jesus entered into Jerusalem upon a donkey while the crowds waved palm branches and cried out, “Hosanna to the Son of David, Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, Hosanna in the highest!”
Monday of Holy Week, Jesus entered into the temple courts in Jerusalem and drove out the money-changers and animal-sellers. He used a whip and, with anger in his voice, called out, “You have made my Father’s house, which is a house of prayer for all nations, into a den of thieves!”
Tuesday and Wednesday of Holy Week, he taught the people in the temple courts. He told the story of the son who is thrown out of his own father’s vineyard and killed. This was a prophecy of what was about to happen to Jesus on the cross.
Thursday of Holy Week is called Maundy Thursday. This is the evening when Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and instituted the Lord’s Supper. After they sang a hymn, they went to the Garden of Gethsemane. There, he prayed three times about the cup of suffering he was about to experience. His sweat fell like drops of blood on the ground.
In that Garden, he was betrayed by Judas Iscariot. He was arrested by the mob of soldiers and deserted by all of his disciples. He was dragged before Caiaphas and Herod and Pilate at night. An illegal trial was held. He was denounced for blasphemy, since he claimed to be the Messiah.
Friday of Holy Week is called Good Friday. He was turned over for crucifixion by Pontius Pilate and condemned to death. His suffering would include being mocked by the soldiers, crowned with thorns, scourged with whips, clothed with a purple robe and nailed to a cross.
The seven “words” or sentences Jesus spoke from the cross reveal the scope of his sacrificial death on the cross. He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. When he exclaimed, ”It is finished,” the work of dying as the Savior of the world was complete. He did this in our place and as our Substitute.
Saturday of Holy Week was the Sabbath, and his body rested in the tomb on that day. He had been buried by Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus.
On Easter Sunday, he rose from the dead. He was seen by eyewitnesses, which included the women and the apostles. His body came back to life and he was now in his glorified state.
He still bore the marks on his hands, feet and side. These marks showed the price he had paid for our justification by grace. Jesus is indeed the atoning sacrifice for the sins of the whole world. Easter Sunday is on April 4 this year.
By faith, we believe that this was done for me, for you, for everyone. In the Lord Jesus Christ, we have forgiveness of sins, life and salvation. This is God’s Divine Drama, and these events actually happened in history, in time and in reality.
During Holy Week, the holiest of weeks, experience for yourself this drama authored by God.
