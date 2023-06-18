Norman residents held a diverse range of answers to the question, “Is home where the heart is?”
“Home is where my stuff is.”said one person. “Home is relationships.” came another, while still another said, “ I felt like we were home…in the car, traveling from one base to the next.”
These were just a small sample of the replies the Playwright-in-Residence for NAMRON Players Theatre / Oklahoma StoryWorks heard over the last several months as she researched “The Home Show” which will premiere June 23 and run through 7 p.m. June 24 at Yellow Dog Coffee, 222 S. Porter Ave.
Admission to this one weekend premiere is free, but donations are welcome.
“‘The Home Show’ takes a look at where we live — the physical spaces, the social constructs, the emotional baggage we carry with us, and how we attempt to make ourselves at home,” said Sheryl Martin, Artistic Executive Director of NAMRON Players Theatre / Oklahoma StoryWorks, who served as Playwright-in-Residence this season. “These interviews and conversations provide a foundation to craft an evening of stories, musing and monologues we hope our audiences will find both entertaining and thought provoking.”
The evening at Yellow Dog Coffee will begin at 7 p.m. with a potluck dinner. Audience members are encouraged to bring a dish to share, something as involved as a casserole or as simple as chips and salsa.
During the potluck, community members will be invited to sign up to tell their own short stories about home, as a part of the evening. Acoustic duo, Golden Thimble, will thread their music throughout the evening’s performance.
“The Home Show” is funded by the Norman Arts Council, the Oklahoma Arts Council with assistance from National Endowment for the Arts, the Chickasaw Nation, the Kirkpatrick Foundation, the Schwartz Foundation, Allied Arts, The Show Starts Now, and the personal donations collected at the performance.
For more, visit the NAMRON Players Theatre Facebook page or namronplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.