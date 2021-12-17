During the Advent and Christmas season, we eagerly anticipate visits from friends and relatives.
We look forward to seeing people whom we dearly love. All kinds of preparations for their visits take place: preparing a room for them, baking favorite foods and decorating the house.
On the Fourth Sunday of Advent, the church will celebrate the great “visitation” of Mary and Elizabeth. Elizabeth was six months pregnant with John the Baptist. Mary had just conceived Jesus the Christ in her womb.
In Luke 1, we read, “In those days Mary arose and went with haste into the hill country, to a town in Judah, and she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.”
In their old age, Zachariah the priest and his wife, Elizabeth, had conceived in her womb. The child to be born was the mighty forerunner John, who would prepare the way for the Christ Jesus. Gabriel, the archangel, had proclaimed this to Zachariah in the temple.
In her youth, the Virgin Mary, betrothed to Joseph, had conceived in her womb by the overshadowing of the Holy Spirit. She was carrying in her womb Jesus, the mighty Savior and Lord. Gabriel, the archangel, had proclaimed this to Mary in her house.
The text continues, “And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb. And Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and she exclaimed with a loud cry, ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! And why is this granted to me that the mother of my Lord should come to me?’”
At this visitation, which is portrayed in many beautiful paintings, there are four people present: Elizabeth and John, Mary and Jesus. The incarnation had taken place. The Son of God in eternity was now the son of Mary in her womb. Jesus is true God and true man in one person.
Knowing this, Elizabeth exclaimed, “For behold, when the sound of your greeting came to my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.”
We must defend the life of the unborn child in the womb. From the moment of conception, God had created John and brought forth Jesus, both inside their mothers. The womb is a holy and sacred place, a place of mercy and love. Every baby inside his or her mother must be kept safe, warm and alive. How wonderful is God’s gift of life.
This Sunday, the office hymn is sung to marvel in this joyous reality, “O come, O come, Emmanuel, and ransom captive Israel, That mourns in lonely exile here. Until the Son of God appear. Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel. Shall come to thee, O Israel!”
We draw closer to Christmas, the Nativity of our Lord. May we exuberantly sing our praises to the God in heaven who has condescended to us on earth.
Indeed, as the apostle John writes in his Gospel, John 1:14, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth!”
God has truly visited our homes and our lives in the person of our Lord Jesus Christ.