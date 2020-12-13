What do you know about mistletoe (other than you can snatch a kiss under it)? Mistletoe is one of those holiday plants that you don’t really want growing in your own garden.
That’s because it truly is a parasite and poisonous. It has been celebrated and worshipped for centuries and still has a “naughty but nice” place in holiday celebrations.
There are around 1,500 species of mistletoe around the world, mainly in tropical and warmer climates, distributed on every continent except Antarctica.
In North America, most of the mistletoe grows in the warmer southern states and Mexico, but some species can be found in the northern U.S. and Canada. A wide variety of birds feed on mistletoe berries and disperse seeds.
These birds include generalists who feed on mistletoe and specialists who rely on the berries as a major food source.
Here are the not-so-romantic bits about this plant. Mistletoe is a parasitic plant that grows in a variety of tree species by sinking root-like structures called haustoria into the branches of its host trees to obtain nutrients and nourishment.
It provides nothing in return to the tree, which is why it is considered a parasite.
Mistletoe grows and spreads relatively slowly, so it typically does not pose an immediate risk. While a few small colonies of mistletoe may not cause problems, trees with heavy infestations could have reduced vigor, stunting or susceptibility to other issues like disease, drought and heat. So be on the lookout for mistletoe in your trees and monitor its progression.
This little plant has a long and storied history — from Norse mythology, to the Druids and finally European Christmas celebrations. Perhaps one of the most interesting things about the plant is the name.
While there are varying sources for the name, the most generally accepted (and funniest) origin is German “mist” (dung) and “tang” (branch). A rough translation, then, would be “poop on a stick,” which comes from the fact that the plants are spread from tree to tree through seeds in bird droppings.
In Norse mythology, the goddess Frigga was an overprotective mother who made every object on Earth promise not to hurt her son, Baldr. She overlooked mistletoe because it was too small and young to do any harm.
Finding this out, the trickster god Loki made a spear from mistletoe and gave it to Baldr’s blind brother, Hod, and tricked him into throwing it at Baldr (it was apparently a pastime to bounce objects off of Baldr, since he couldn’t be hurt).
Baldr died and Frigga was devastated. The white berries of the mistletoe are said to represent her tears, and as a memorial to her son, she declared that the plant should represent love and that no harm should befall anyone standing beneath its branches.
The ancient Druids also held mistletoe in high esteem. During winter solstice celebrations, the Druids would harvest mistletoe from oak trees (which is rare — oak is not a common tree to see mistletoe in) using a golden sickle.
The sprigs of mistletoe, which were not allowed to touch the ground, would then be distributed for people to hang above their doorways to ward off evil spirits.
While the collecting and displaying of mistletoe was likely incorporated into celebrations when Christmas became widespread in Europe in the third century, we don’t really see mention of it used specifically as a Christmas decoration until the 17th century.
Custom dictates that mistletoe be hung in the home on Christmas Eve to protect the home, where it can stay until the next Christmas Eve or be removed on Candlemas (which is Feb. 2). The custom of kissing beneath the parasitic plant isn’t seen as part of the celebration until a century later.
Washington Irving, who reinvigorated the celebration of Christmas in the United States in his day and whose writings still define the idyllic American Christmas celebration, reminisced quite humorously about mistletoe and Christmas from his travels to England.
He wrote: “Here were kept up the old games … [and] the Yule log and Christmas candle were regularly burnt, and the mistletoe with its white berries hung up, to the imminent peril of all the pretty housemaids.”
Whether your housemaids will be in peril, the hanging of the mistletoe can be a fun Christmas tradition. Look for it at garden centers and Christmas tree lots this season. Or maybe you can find some growing wild and harvest it for your own decor.
