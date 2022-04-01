The Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio The Martins will be featured in Owasso at the Owasso Gospel Opry at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church.
Siblings Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, Arksansas, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.
During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success. The trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 201 and released their first new recording in 10 years, "New Day," produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts).
In 2014, The Martins joined arranger Lari Goss and longtime friends and producers Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project.
The recording, titled "A Cappella" was released in May 2014. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording, "Still Standing," released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label and produced by Gordon Mote.
For more information, visit martinsonline.com.