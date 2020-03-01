spelling bee WA
OU Petroleum Engineering Team wins title (with pic)
A team of petroleum engineering students from the Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering at the University of Oklahoma won first prize at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ annual PetroBowl North American regional qualifier competition, hosted at the University of Southern California.
PetroBowl is a technical quiz competition for universities with petroleum engineering programs. Student teams compete in regional qualifier competitions around the world. The top five or six teams from each regional qualifier will meet this October in Denver for the PetroBowl Championship.
OU is one of three universities to have won the PetroBowl Championship three times since the competition began in 2002. The other two schools are the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the Colorado School of Mines.
The team will start preparing for the PetroBowl Championship soon, but for now members are refocusing their efforts on their research and coursework.
Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan reduces fees
The fees for the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan are getting lower. Effective now, the management fee for Oklahoma’s official college saving plan is being reduced by more than 16%. The new management fee will be 0.25% on account balances, down from 0.3%. The fee reduction could save OCSP account owners a combined total of approximately $500,000 per year.
The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan is the only direct-sold 529 plan with an Oklahoma income tax deduction for contributions of up to $20,000 per year. Contributions made by April 15 of this year can be deducted from 2019 state tax returns.
The plan has more than 57,000 active accounts. Since inception, more than $618 million has been used from the plan to pay for educational expenses of almost 28,000 students.
For more information, visit ok4saving.org.
OCCC’s Informational Technology program partners with Moore Public Schools
Students at Oklahoma City Community College will soon have the opportunity to gain hands-on IT skills and experience thanks to a new partnership with Moore Public Schools.
Moore Public Schools will provide internships to OCCC students pursuing a degree in computer science. The internship is for first and second year computer science students who are looking for college credit towards their degree, and hands-on experience in the workplace.
The internship will launch in fall 2020, and students are expected to apply and interview as they would with any other job.
Jun Kim, Director of Technology at Moore Public Schools, is on BIT’s advisory board and provides valuable feedback on courses and programs. This feedback allows the program to ensure their degrees are up-to-date and relevant to industry.
OCCC’s Division of Business and Information Technology Cyber/Information Security degree is recognized by the Department of Homeland Security, National Security Agency, and National Centers of Academic Excellence. Most of the BIT classes are available both online and on campus, and are a duration of 8-weeks.
Internships are readily available, and OCCC’s BIT program prides itself in partnering with some of the leading companies in the Oklahoma City area.
For more information on BIT’s degree programs, or internship opportunities visit http://www.occc.edu/bit, or e-mail bitdivisionoffice@occc.edu.
