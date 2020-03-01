Monday
• Boomer Nooners Toastmasters, 12 to 1 p.m., 5 Partners Place, 201 Stephenson Parkway, 872-1160, www.facebook.com/BoomerNooners/.
• Sooner Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., first, second, third Monday. Hilton Garden Inn, 7000 Copperfield Drive.
• American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m. first Monday, 710 E. Main St. Call 366-7575.
• Cleveland County Chapter No. 61 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 7 p.m., Norman Veterans Center, 1776 E. Robinson St., 292-2035, 512-4063 or olcrusty@me.com.
• Delta Kappa Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, 7 p.m., first and third Monday, Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church, Vivian Gibson, 364-0484.
• Norman Fair Trade, 7 p.m., Second Wind Coffee Shop, 564 Buchanan Ave., normanfairtrade.org.
• Norman Pi Beta Phi Alumnae, 7 p.m., first Monday.
• Sooner Sensations Chorus of Sweet Adelines, 7 p.m., Fresh Start Community Church, 309 N. Eastern Ave., Moore, 350-3136.
• Norman Singers, 7p.m., choir room, Catlett Music Center on the OU campus, Facebook and look for Norman Singers, 701-2602 or 924-2782.
• Norman Masonic Lodge No. 38, 7:30 p.m., first and third Monday, 1700 N. Porter Ave., 321-7310 and leave a message or norman-lodge38.org.
Tuesday
• Sooner Rotary, 7 a.m., The Trails, 3200 S Berry Rd, Norman, soonerrotary.org.
• Distinguished Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Norman Chamber of Commerce, 115 E. Gray St., Matt Branstetter, 872-1160.
• Norman Kiwanis Club, 11:30 a.m., Golden Corral, 123 North Interstate Drive, President Don Pope, 360-7555.
• Norman Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 555 S. University Blvd., Shelly Stratton, 550-4450.
• Norman Chapter of the 40 and 8, 6 p.m., first Tuesday, light meal with general meeting following, Jimmy Longenbaugh, 886-8196.
• Cross Timbers Rotary Club, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Rotary House, 1531 W. Boyd St.
• Southern Cleveland County Historical Society, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, Noble Public Library.
• Order of the Eastern Star Norman Chapter No. 41, 7:30 p.m., first and third Tuesday, Norman Masonic Lodge, 1700 N. Porter Ave., Grettie at 447-8818.
• Norman United, 7:30 p.m., first Tuesday, at West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd St., Facebook or normanunited.org.
• The Norman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Franklin Appl at 321-4182.
• The Norman Black Beaver Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), 329-4767.
• PASSPORTS, Norman’s Sister City and International Connections organization, Tricia Carleton, 613-5983 or normansistercities@yahoo.com.
• American Business Women’s Association, Jo Ann Arps, 414-3656, Debbie Lowe, 364-7226, or Margaret Schwab, 703-0319.
Wednesday
• Norman Women Entrepreneur Network (NWEN), 6 to 8 p.m., first Wednesday, meeting place is determined each month, Cathy, 364-7895.
Thursday
•T.I.P.S., 7 to 8 a.m., Trails Golf Club, 3200 S. Berry Road, John Kiosterud, 826-5589, or Betty Goss, 226-4342, normantips.org.
• Business 2 Business (B2B), 7:15 a.m., the Catering Creations, 3750 W. Main St., Don Spears, 615-8543.
• LIFT, for widows and widowers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first Thursday, Primrose Event Center, 1109 N. Porter Ave., Wanda Hart, 321-6000.
• Norman Rotary Club, noon, First Christian Church of Norman, 220 S Webster Ave.
• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in begins at 5 p.m., meetings at 5:30 p.m., Lakeside Church of God, 4400 Alameda St., office building conference room, Leslie Gillies at 288-6292 or tops.org.
• Sooner Toastmasters, 7 p.m., McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, room 401, 419 S. University Blvd., sooner.freetoasthost.org, 364-2758.
• The Norman Tea Party, teaparty@weblawman.com.
• The Norman Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Al Patrick, 834-3862 or normanmoaa.org.
• Moore Horseshoe Pitching Club, call 237-1171.
Friday
• Friday Writers, 10 a.m.-noon, Norman Senior Center, 329 S. Peters Ave., 366-8835.
• The American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1800 NW 36th St., Oklahoma City, Lil Larwig, 525-3218.
• The Oklahoma Travelers and Friends, 6:30-9 p.m., first Friday Noble Senior Center, southeast corner of Highway 77 and Maguire, Road,.
• Norman Stamp Club, 7 p.m., first Friday, normanokstampclub.blogspot.com.
• Flute Circle, 7-9 p.m., first Friday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church (northwest corner of building), corner of McGee Drive and Brooks Street.
Saturday
• Silver Spur Square Dance Club Inc., first and third Saturday, Irving Recreation Center, 125 Vicksburg Ave., Bill and Joyce Stout, 872-8489 or Bob and Melissa Thomas, 642-1832.
• Oklahoma Guitar and Mandolin Orchestra, noon on the first and third Saturday, Sonder Music, 225 E. Gray St., 361-5193.
• Main St. Chess Club, noon to 4 p.m., Michelangelo’s, 207 E. Main St., Robert at 364-3602.
