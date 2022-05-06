Disgust, a sickening feeling of revulsion, thinking that yet again I have been scammed. At that same moment, an overwhelming sense of hopefulness hit me, that the gift I am offering might in some small or huge way lead to change and recovery.
These were the myriad of thoughts racing through my mind as I dealt with a homeless man jacked up with who knows what kind of horrific drugs.
How often have we seen people standing on the street corners holding signs calling attention to their plight begging for monetary help.
Suppose that guy knocks on your door one late evening. What would you do? What gift do you have for such a moment?
Do you send him away? Do you call 911 or hug that Ruger more tightly? Have we grown weary and dismissive of these beggars, the destitute, the homeless? Have we pronounced judgment, sentencing them as undeserving of our attention and help?
They won’t go away.
A woman who used expensive fragrant oil to anoint Jesus and was promptly criticized. “You could have given it the poor,” they said.
This was said hypocritically, and Jesus stated simply, “The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me” (Matthew 26:11).
The point Jesus was making wasn’t to diminish the cause and serious nature of the poor but to shine light on the fact that he was about to die on the cross and be resurrected and that we would always have ample opportunity to do good for the poor. And that we should.
“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” — Proverbs 31:8-9
The church is to carry this banner of justice and love.
“Do not defraud or rob your neighbor. Do not hold back the wages of a hired worker overnight. Do not curse the deaf or put a stumbling block in front of the blind, but fear your God. I am the Lord. Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor fairly. Do not go about spreading slander among your people. Do not do anything that endangers your neighbor’s life. I am the Lord. Do not hate a fellow Israelite in your heart. Rebuke your neighbor frankly so you will not share in their guilt. Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.” — Leviticus 19:13-18
“For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: Love your neighbor as yourself.” — Galatians 5:14
Don’t allow prejudice or selfishness hinder you from taking the opportunity to help in some way the poor and needy. What can you do specifically?
Pray with them. Many homeless shelters in Norman are looking for volunteers. Seek your church to help with food pantry, ask your spiritual leaders, look for opportunity and take initiative.
“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” — Proverbs 19:17