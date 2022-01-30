I’m not a wealthy person, having earned a blue-collar wage most of my life. To my way of thinking, I never needed to learn more about finances than signing up for whatever retirement plan a job offered.
After talking to Scott Richardson recently, however, that view has changed.
Richardson teaches free financial literacy classes at The Well. The classes are purely informational and no sales pitch is attached. Richardson said his pet peeve is when someone advertises a free class as a front to sell something like annuities.
“That rubs me wrong, so when The Well decided to provide financial literacy, I wanted to volunteer,” he said. “It’s important to us in my office to give back to the community.”
People of all income levels can benefit from Richardson’s classes.
“A lot of my classes are geared toward people who are working,” he said. “An individual who doesn’t have a lot of wealth, the social security aspect will be a lot of their retirement asset, and making those decisions is critically important.”
Richardson said most people don’t know how to work toward their financial goals, whether those goals are a comfortable retirement, planning for a dream vacation or putting their children through college.
“The average individual never gets any exposure to financial literacy or financial education through their employers,” he said. “If it is made available, it’s typically through self help. Everybody has financial goals, and if they don’t know how to plan for their goals, it’s hard to reach them.”
Teaching classes at The Well has been a rewarding experience for Richardson, who grew up in a family of educators. He taught history for a brief stint himself, then worked as an insurance agent for a number of years before joining Edward Jones as a financial advisor.
“I needed to make a career change due to some health problems my wife was having,” he said. “I was into investing and was a client of Edward Jones before becoming an advisor for Edward Jones.”
Having repeat students take multiple classes at The Well has reinforced the importance of teaching financial literacy.
“I had people who attended the December social security class come back to the January health care and the retirement class where I talk about Medicare,” he said. “The most popular class I teach at The Well is on social security. I also teach classes on saving taxes, how to manage your 401K account, budgeting and avoiding scams.”
His next class, Out Smart the Scammers, is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. Sign up at thewellok.org/classes.
“That class is geared to help people identify the red flags of a scam, and we talk about the most prevalent scams that target retirees in particular,” he said. “The children of these retirees need to be familiar with these scams, also.”
Richardson teaches a Tuesday evening class each month at The Well.
“This is important stuff,” he said. “The information I teach allows people to reach their financial goals, whether that’s planning a dream vacation or making sure they live comfortably through retirement.”