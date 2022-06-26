July is Culinary Arts Month, and what better way to celebrate the culinary arts all month long than signing up for classes at The Well?
According to the National Day Calendar, National Culinary Arts Month has been observed since at least 2002. When the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) opened Nov. 12, it kicked off with some awesome cooking classes thanks to our community partners, including Moore Norman Technology Center, Pioneer Library System, Cleveland County OSU Extension Office and others.
The OSU Extension Office kicks off July nicely with a free class at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 on The Basics of Meal Prep. Registered Dietitian Christi Evans, who also brought us a class on Mediterranean Eating on a Budget, is back with this class on how to save time and get organized by prepping meals on the weekend.
In this class, Evans and attendees will discuss different types of meal prepping, how to prepare a healthy menu and basic food safety principles that apply to meal prepping.
Unfortunately, a popular returning class on Savory Korean Dumplings (Mandu) taught by the incomparable Misung Kim Billins and made possible by Moore Norman Technology Center is already booked up, but you can get on the waiting list for this July 13 class.
MNTC cooking classes are low cost to cover the food and help ensure that everyone who registers shows up, due to their high popularity. This one is priced at $12.
With cucumbers and other veggies at their height, the class Simple Savory Pickled Vegetables at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, taught by Emily Schuermann will be a great opportunity to learn how to enjoy summer veggies year-round. This MNTC-sponsored class at The Well is only $10.
Schuermann has been teaching a variety of cooking classes at The Well since its opening day, and is a community favorite.
For those who already feel confident in their culinary expertise, find farm-fresh ingredients at the Norman Farm Market at the Well from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.
We have some amazing vendors who sell everything from fruits and vegetables to microgreens, free-range chicken and duck eggs, pasture-raised beef and pork, made-in-Oklahoma cheeses and more. Norman Farm Market accepts SNAP, Double Up Oklahoma and Senior Nutrition Assistance.
Please check The Well’s online calendar regularly for these and other culinary classes. You can also pick up free recipe cards for seasonal produce at the farm market.
The farm market is also a great place to find products from local bakers and craft beer brewers to complement your meals. There’s more than one way to celebrate National Culinary Arts Month, after all.
Sign up for free and low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes/.