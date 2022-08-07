Getting your cholesterol levels checked is an important part of staying healthy, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
High cholesterol increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the United States.
“Cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease,” said Brandon Gates, outreach coordinator for the Cleveland County Health Department.
Gates, along with Nurse Practitioner Starla Harris and Registered Nurse Jacob Kasenurm, is a member of a mobile outreach team that put on various events throughout the community.
Currently, the trio is bringing a cholesterol screening to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., from 7-10 a.m. every Wednesday morning now through the end of August. Insurance will be billed if clients have it, but there is no out-of-pocket cost for the client.
While you can sign up online, there’s no need, as the pop-up clinic serves walk-in traffic. The event is only listed on The Well’s calendar of classes to raise awareness about this health service.
Why get tested?
“Know your numbers, know your health,” Kasenurm said.
Knowing cholesterol status can help people stay in control of their health. Lifestyle, some health conditions and family history can raise the risk for high cholesterol, according to the CDC.
“It’s important to know your numbers,” Gates reiterated. “Those numbers will help tell you what to do to adjust your lifestyle and eating habits to lower the risk of heart disease.”
The cholesterol screening involves a simple finger stick, and within about five minutes, people can have their results right then and there.
Kasenurm or Harris will go over the numbers to clarify what they mean and, if needed, what changes might be warranted or if the person should make an appointment with the doctor.
“Healthy cholesterol keeps a healthy heart,” Harris said.
People should bring an ID and insurance card if they have one, but there is no out-of-pocket cost for the screening, and everyone is eligible whether they have health insurance or not. It’s best to skip breakfast before the test.
“Fasting is preferred for the most accurate results,” Harris said.
There are simple lifestyle choices people can make to help keep cholesterol levels in the healthy range. Choosing healthy foods like fresh fruits and vegetables while limiting foods that are high in saturated or trans fats, sugar and salt can help.
Staying physically active is also a boon in keeping cholesterol low.
It’s recommended to get a weekly minimum of two hours and 30 minutes of moderate exercise, like biking or brisk walking, whether it’s 30 minutes of activity per day five days a week, or 45 minutes to an hour three times a week.
In addition to a poor diet and lack of exercise, smoking, diabetes and a family history of heart disease or high blood cholesterol mean you are more at risk of high cholesterol.
Even people without these risks are recommended to get their cholesterol checked at least every five years, and more frequently if they have high risk indicators.
Men are more likely than women to have high cholesterol, as are older individuals.
Gates, Kasenurm and Harris are hoping people will take advantage of the convenient walk-in screenings at The Well.
“We’re trying to spread our outreach throughout the county,” Gates said.
