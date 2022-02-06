Norman Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper is more than a work colleague. She became a friend over the last two years as we traveled across Cleveland County meeting with local farmers and producers and touring their facilities.
Together, we interviewed local farm market vendors, creating a Vendor Spotlight video series that we shared via Facebook on the Norman Farm Market page and You Tube on the Cleveland County OK site.
Meeting the folks who work so hard to bring fresh local food and other unique products to the market opened my eyes to their work ethic and commitment.
I was delighted last week to sit down and talk with the energetic Cooper about her passion for local farmers and her excitement about the upcoming Norman Farm Market season at The Well.
“Being at the Well is a game changer for the Norman Farm Market,” she said. “We are able to really embrace our mission here and provide the easiest route for vendors to sell their items. We provide tables and tents at a low cost and provide ample opportunities for vendor training and advancement.”
The Norman Farm Market will open in April at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., and Cooper is enthusiastic about the potential of the new site.
“Because of our new climate-controlled facility, we are able to pilot a winter market in 2022 which will run on the second and third Saturday of the off-season months,” she said, adding that regular market hours will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in April through October.
Cooper said the mission of the Norman Farm Market and her personal life mission melds perfectly with The Well’s mission to make the people of Cleveland County the healthiest and happiest they can be.
“At the Norman Farm Market, we focus on building the local food system from the ground up,” she said. “What that means is we do everything we can to support current farmers, create new farmers and educate consumers about the local food system so they can support it.”
Cooper believes it’s important to have a healthy, sustainable, local food supply and to help make that available to everyone.
“Here at the Norman Farm Market, we believe that the local food system starts with the local food producers,” she said. “By empowering our small farms, ranches and local food producers, we are able to help get healthier foods into the hands of the people in our community.”
When you visit the Norman Farm Market at The Well in April, you’ll see some old, familiar faces as well as some fresh faces offering unique products.
“Our state-of-the-art facility is an ideal location for consumers because of its walkability and climate-controlled conditions,” she said. “We are able to host more vendors, so we’ll be offering a wide range of produce, meat and other farm products, as well as baked goods, canned items and a small amount of non-food items.”
Anyone interested in being a vendor can download an application at thewellok.org/norman-farm-market. Register for the upcoming, free Farmers Market Booth Design Class offered by Mid-America Technology Center, at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at thewellok.org/all-classes.