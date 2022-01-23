Finding time to work fitness into our everyday lives can be challenging, but where there’s a will, as the old saying goes, there is a way.
Writer Mark Anthony put it succinctly when he said, “We make time for the things we love and excuses for the things we don’t.”
If you’re done with excuses, The Well has a variety of free fitness classes, including an offering at noon Thursday for all fitness levels of yoga, taught by Jennifer Engleman.
“I was born and raised in Norman,” Engleman said. “My biggest motivation for teaching at The Well is increasing access to a yoga practice, which can be absolutely transforming.”
Engleman knows not everyone can afford yoga classes.
“I’m really fortunate that I get to do this for a living, but I feel that health and wellness is a birthright,” she said. “Yoga is such an empowering tool for taking care of one’s wellness, and I want it to be available to anyone who wants to explore it.”
Engleman said yoga is a process of discovery.
“I love movement, and I think the body is a really versatile tool for exploring experience,” she said.
Engleman discovered yoga when she was a college student at the University of Oklahoma.
“A friend I studied with would take a study break and stand on her head,” she said.
The friend told her about Ashtanga yoga, and Engleman took her first class with Ray Eppler at a local studio.
“I knew I had found a life-long practice,” she said. “I walked out of the studio feeling more alive and clearer than I ever had in my life.”
While Engleman loves vinyasa and Ashtanga styles of yoga, she focuses on building fundamentals in the class she teaches at The Well.
“People are coming from a busy life, and they may be unprepared for the vigor of a vinyasa-style practice,” she said. “My main approach to teaching yoga at this point is as mainly an awareness building tool.”
Students currently attending her class have a variety of skill levels, and Engleman tries to work with them where they are, leading them in a practice that will be satisfying for a broad range of experiences and ability levels.
“What I really want to create in the yoga class is a container that is safe for people to respond with their own unique experiences,” she said. “I’m the party responsible for coming up with the content, but how each person synthesizes that is really up to them, and I think that’s transferable to the rest of their lives.”
If yoga is a microcosm of life, the mat is a safe space to give yourself permission to be yourself, to experiment or modify for personal limitations, or for where you’re at on any given day.
“Yoga is really a tool for harnessing the mind, and when we create space for ourselves to observe our own inner states and habits and acknowledge what we are bringing to the moment, we are empowered to make choices in our best interests,” she said.
Residents can sign up for Engleman’s class at thewellok.org/fitness-classes.